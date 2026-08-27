McBrown Appreciates Shatta Wale for Promoting Her Ama Film on Social Media

Nana Ama McBrown publicly acknowledged Shatta Wale's support for her film Ama around the time of its premiere

The dancehall star took to X and Facebook to promote the movie, with his posts trending and drawing considerable attention

McBrown said the gesture reflected their longstanding bond and promised to return the support whenever Shatta Wale needs her

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has expressed heartfelt gratitude to dancehall star Shatta Wale after he used his social media platforms to promote her latest film, Ama, around the time of its premiere.

McBrown revealed that she noticed Shatta Wale had posted about the film on both X and Facebook, with his comments generating significant traction online at a crucial moment for the project.

"I really want to appreciate Shatta because when the Ama premiere came, I was there and I saw that he had tweeted on X and Facebook, and it was trending. I have known for a long time that Shatta loves me a lot and respects me, so I was very happy when I saw it. Yeah, I was very happy about it," she said.

McBrown and Shatta Wale's Mutual Respect

For McBrown, the act of solidarity carried deeper meaning than simple publicity. She described her relationship with Shatta Wale as one built on years of genuine mutual respect, and his decision to lend his platform to her work reinforced that bond.

The actress also made clear that the support runs in both directions. She affirmed that Shatta Wale could count on her backing whenever he takes on a new venture or requires her presence.

"He knows whenever he needs me for whatever he's doing, I will go and support him too," she added.

Shatta Wale's Endorsement Boosted Ama's Premiere Buzz

Shatta Wale was among the prominent Ghanaian public figures who rallied behind Ama ahead of its premiere, with his social media posts helping to amplify awareness of the film at a time when publicity around it was already growing. His involvement gave the project an additional boost from one of the country's most recognisable music personalities.

McBrown's acknowledgement of his role reflects the kind of cross-industry solidarity that has become increasingly visible in Ghana's entertainment scene, where musicians and film stars regularly champion one another's work.

Source: YEN.com.gh