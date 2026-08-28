A warm moment between Shatta Wale and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has emerged from his visit to GHOne TV studios

Shatta Wale appeared for an interview discussing topics including his cancelled UK show and his current favourite artists

Serwaa Amihere jokingly told Shatta Wale's personal assistant, Abonko, to smile during the light-hearted exchange

A warm moment between dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has emerged online, capturing the pair exchanging pleasantries as he arrived at GHOne TV Studios for an interview.

A warm moment between Shatta Wale and Serwaa Amihere emerges from his visit to GHOne TV studios. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere.

Source: UGC

Serwaa Amihere has been in the news lately following comments from political commentator Appiah Stadium, who hinted on August 24, 2026, that the media personality and lawyer could soon be having a grand wedding.

He described the expected ceremony as a "mega and grand wedding" that would attract significant attention across Ghana, though he stopped short of naming the reported groom, teasing viewers instead by asking whether they wanted to know who was behind it.

Serwaa Amihere has not publicly confirmed the claim, and no wedding date, venue, or groom has been officially disclosed.

Adding fuel to the speculation, an old video of her wearing a white wedding gown resurfaced shortly afterwards, sending fans into further excitement over the timing.

Serwaa Amihere and Shatta Wale's warm moment

In the footage, Shatta Wale and Serwaa Amihere are seen leaning in toward each other, both smiling broadly, before he reaches out to embrace her.

The hug unfolds fully in motion, his arm wrapped around her shoulder as she leans into him with her eyes closed in a close, affectionate embrace.

Serwaa and Shatta Wale are then shown mid-hug again, both laughing and smiling at each other, capturing a lighthearted and friendly exchange between them.

As part of the moment, Serwaa Amihere playfully turned her attention to Shatta Wale's loyal personal assistant and head of security, Abonko, telling him lightheartedly:

"Abonko, smile small."

Shatta Wale appeared for the interview with Serwaa Amihere at the GHOne TV studios, where topics discussed included his recently cancelled UK show and his current favourite artists in the country.

The TikTok video capturing the warm exchange between Shatta Wale, Serwaa Amihere, and Abonko is below.

Fans react to the Abonko moment

The clip triggered a wave of amused reactions online, with many fans poking fun at Abonko's famously serious demeanour. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ANDGODOUTFITS wrote:

"beautiful moments 🙌⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"

NANA YAW ATM 🏧 said:

"Eii abonko no dey job to much 😁😁"

21bRitaiN🐐 commented:

"Forget wale abonko be real bandana👌🏿"

Another user added:

"Abongo ɔde smiling ka bebree o"

Abena Afra_Aso joked:

"Ei Abongo still didn't smile?😂😂"

sharp_shooter_12 wrote:

"Abongo nor gree smile oooo 😂😂😂😂"

Serwaa Amihere thrills fans with gospel performance

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere thrilled fans with a powerful gospel performance at Obuobia Darko-Opoku's 49th birthday celebration, surprising guests by taking the stage to sing "Gyata Bruwa."

The clip went viral, with many fans praising her voice and expressing surprise at her previously little-known singing talent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh