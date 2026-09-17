Ghanaian radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje took to Facebook to mourn musician and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez, whose death was reported on September 16, 2026

Woyeje's emotional post recalled a personal conversation she once shared with Adez at a mutual friend's mother's funeral, adding a deeply personal note to the tributes that followed

Fans flooded the comment section with their own memories of Adez, with several recalling her time on TV3 Mentor season 2 alongside fellow contestants Nii Soul and Pastor Kofy

Ghanaian radio presenter and media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has shared an emotional tribute to musician and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez, hours after news of the singer's reported death sent shockwaves through Ghana's entertainment scene.

Ohemaa Woyeje pays tribute to the late musician Adez following news of her death. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje/Adez.

Source: Facebook

Adez, born Victoria Adedzewaa Stokes, was a Takoradi-based vocalist who rose to prominence on TV3's Mentor season 2 alongside fellow contestants Nii Soul and Pastor Kofy.

Her death was first acknowledged publicly on September 16, 2026, when Nii Soul posted a string of emotional emojis on Facebook.

No official cause of death has been confirmed, and many fans noted she had appeared active on social media just days before the news broke.

Ohemaa Woyeje mourns Adez in Facebook post

Adez's death has drawn an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues and fans, including Woyeje, one of Ghana's most recognisable radio voices.

On September 16, 2026, Woyeje took to Facebook to react to the news, expressing raw disbelief at how sudden Adez's passing was.

In her post, Woyeje recalled a personal exchange she once shared with Adez at a mutual friend's mother's funeral.

She wrote:

"This hits harrddddd oh Adez How ????? Death why? I can’t believe it! Oh noooooo so sorry sis. I was waiting for what u told me at SHE’s mothers funeral. Why now? It’s too early sis."

Ohemaa Woyeje's Facebook post is below.

Fans flood comments with fond Adez memories

Woyeje's post attracted a wave of comments from fans and former Mentor viewers, many recalling Adez's time on the show.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Alice Nana Ekua Adjani wrote:

"That was the real mentor. May she rest in peace."

Charlotte Duku said:

"Loved her like something."

Appietus Appiah Dankwah indicated:

"Ooooh, may her soul rest in peace."

Paa Kwesi Scott commented:

"Adez, Kofi and Joe, here we come to show."

Twin brother of CLOGSAG boss dies too

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the family of former CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo faced a fresh tragedy when his twin brother, Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo, passed away on September 14, 2026, just three weeks after Isaac's own death.

The back-to-back losses drew condolences from top government officials, including a delegation sent by President John Mahama to mourn with the family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh