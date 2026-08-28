Dancehall star Shatta Wale alleged that Ghana's Sports Ministry owes him roughly GH₵5 million for World Cup-related promotional work his team carried out

The allegations came during an interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, which followed a warm, friendly embrace between the pair

He also disclosed a separate dispute over a signed agreement for him to travel to the World Cup, which fell through due to a visa-related issue

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has made strong allegations against Ghana's Sports Ministry, claiming he is owed approximately GH₵5 million for World Cup-related promotional activities that have gone unpaid.

Shatta Wale makes strong allegations against the Sports Ministry, claiming he's owed GH₵5 million. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere/Kofi Adams

Source: UGC

Shatta Wale recently appeared alongside broadcaster Serwaa Amihere for an interview, where the pair also touched on a variety of topics.

Prior to the interview, a warm moment between the two was captured as Shatta Wale arrived at the GHOne TV studios, with the pair leaning into a friendly embrace as he exchanged pleasantries with her.

Amid the exchange, Serwaa Amihere playfully turned her attention to Shatta Wale's personal assistant and head of security, Abonko, known for his famously serious demeanour, jokingly telling him to "smile small."

The lighthearted moment quickly circulated online, drawing amused reactions from fans who found the exchange endearing.

Shatta Wale alleges unpaid World Cup funds

During the interview, Shatta Wale alleged that the Sports Ministry has failed to pay him for postings and advertisements his team carried out on behalf of the World Cup promotional campaign.

He said the outstanding amount now stood at roughly GH₵5 million, and expressed frustration that despite completing his side of the arrangement, no payment had come through.

He directed his displeasure broadly at government ministers, accusing them of only reaching out to him whenever they needed something, while offering little in return once the work was done.

Drawing a comparison to older-generation musicians, he positioned himself as more business-minded about ensuring proper compensation for his work, describing his approach as reflective of a younger, more assertive generation.

He maintained that any minister seeking his services in future should expect to be charged appropriately, insisting he does not work for free.

Despite his frustration, he said he preferred not to escalate the matter into a legal or political fight, adding that he values peace over conflict and that money has never been his primary motivation in life.

The Instagram video in which Shatta Wale makes strong allegations against the Ministry of Youth and Sports is below.

Shatta Wale discloses World Cup travel dispute

Beyond the unpaid promotional funds, Shatta Wale also disclosed a separate grievance tied to an agreement for him to travel to the World Cup itself, which ultimately did not happen.

He attributed the failure to a visa-related issue on the part of those responsible for arranging his travel.

Shatta Wale confirmed that a contract had indeed been signed around the arrangement, but when pressed on why he had not pursued the matter further, he reiterated his preference to avoid confrontation, particularly when it comes to political matters.

He also referenced separately reaching out to Sammy Gyamfi for sponsorship support toward ShattaFest UK, which came through, though he described the amount received as relatively modest compared to what he felt the event deserved.

McBrown appreciates Shatta Wale for promoting Ama

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown separately expressed appreciation to Shatta Wale during this period for using his social media platforms to promote her film, Ama, around the time of its premiere.

She noted that his posts on X and Facebook helped generate significant buzz for the project.

McBrown described their relationship as one built on years of mutual respect and pledged to support Shatta Wale in return whenever he needs her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh