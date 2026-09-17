Ghanaian actor Lil Win shared video proof that his movie A Country Called Ghana is now screening on Ethiopian Airlines flights

On 17th September 2026, Lil Win captioned an Instagram video simply "God is good," expressing gratitude as the screening deal became reality

The update builds on the film's growing international milestones, following earlier recognitions at film festivals in Nigeria, Germany and New Zealand

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Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has shared fresh proof that his movie A Country Called Ghana is now actively being screened on Ethiopian Airlines flights, posting a video of a passenger watching the film mid-air.

Lil Win shares video proof that his movie A Country Called Ghana is now screening on Ethiopian Airlines flights. Image credit: Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

Lil Win first confirmed on September 2, 2026, that A Country Called Ghana would be made available to Ethiopian Airlines passengers, marking a major international distribution milestone for the Kumawood-Nollywood crossover film.

The film was produced by Lil Win and directed by Frank Fiifi Ghabin, bringing together Nigerian stars Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu alongside veteran Ghanaian actor Paa George.

Since its 2024 premiere, A Country Called Ghana has picked up multiple international recognitions, including wins at Nigeria's Imo International Film Festival and selections in Germany and New Zealand.

The announcement, shared widely at the time, was seen as a significant step in the actor's push to bring Ghanaian cinema to international audiences.

Lil Win shares video proof of movie screening

On 17th September 2026, Lil Win took to Instagram to share a short video capturing a passenger watching A Country Called Ghana on an in-flight entertainment screen aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

He captioned the post simply:

"God is good."

The brief but pointed caption reflected the actor's gratitude at seeing the screening deal he announced earlier in the month come to life in real time.

The Facebook video is below.

Fans react to Lil Win's big milestone

The video drew warm reactions from fans online, several of whom said they had personally seen the film play on their flights.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Barimah Ohene Kwasi Addo wrote:

"I watched it on my way to London. Big ups to Lil Win."

Aj Bentil said:

"Wezzy Empire, nice one there."

Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah commented:

"God is great."

Samuel Kojo Brace added:

"Congrats, man."

Lil Win's school records strong BECE results

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about Lil Win sharing the 2026 BECE placement results for his school, Great Minds International School, revealing that all 41 candidates who sat the exams secured placement, with 29 landing in Category A institutions and 12 in Category B schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh