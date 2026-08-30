Island Frimpong turned 6 on August 30, 2026, and marked the milestone with stunning birthday photos in a lavender ball gown

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui took to Instagram to shower her daughter with love in a heartfelt birthday comment

The adorable photos drew warm reactions from fans and followers across social media

Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, is officially six years old, and her birthday photos have set Instagram alight.

The little one rang in her new age on August 30, 2026, with a picture-perfect photoshoot captured by photographer Xhibit.

Fella Makafui And Medikal’s celebrates her 6th birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui's daughter turns 6

In the images, Island stepped out in a floor-length lavender ball gown featuring ruffled tulle shoulders, a beaded embellished bodice, and a full tiered skirt that swept into a small train.

The look was every bit the birthday princess moment, and fans were quick to take notice.

Island herself seemed to be in the best of spirits about turning six, writing in her own caption on the post:

"Hello 6! 🎀🎂 Growing, glowing & loved beyond measure. 💕👑 Happy birthday to me! #island@6"

The Instagram video is below:

Fella Makafui celebrates her daughter's birthday

Among the flood of birthday messages, it was Fella Makafui's comment that stood out.

The actress, who is one of Ghana's most recognisable faces on screen, showed up in the comments to celebrate her daughter with a warm and affectionate message.

"Happy birthday my better half 🎉🌺🌺🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️," Fella wrote.

The phrase "my better half" resonated with many followers, who found it particularly endearing as a description of the mother-daughter bond between the two.

Reactions to Island Frimpong's birthday photos

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with birthday love for the young celebrant. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@vanzyvanz wrote:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful 🧡"

yhayra_ stated:

"Happy birthday my little one 🎂❤️."

officialldelta stated:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY LITTLE ONE!❤️."

chizzlebae stated:

"Happy birthday my baby girl I love you so much 😍."

unity_bee stated:

"Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear my Princess, happy birthday to you!!!!!! Happy blessed 6th birthday to the most sweetest, caring."

The Instagram photos are below:

Fella Makafui slays on her birthday

On August 20, 2206, Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui captured attention online with her off-shoulder blue dress for her birthday shoot.

The style influencer wore short hairstyle and flawless makeup to mark the new milestone in her life. Fella Makafui's daughter shared the photos on her Instagram page with this caption:

"Happy birthday, Mommy! ❤️ You are my best friend, my safe place, and my biggest love. Thank you for loving me, taking care of me, making me smile, and always being there for me. I pray God makes you happy every day, gives you everything you wish for, and keeps you with me for a very, very long time. I’m so lucky to have you as my mommy. I love you sooo much, Mommy. Happy birthday from your baby girl, Island. 🎂🥹💕 @fellamakafui."

The Instagram photos are below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh