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Artist Maame Playfully Fights Ogidi Brown's Bride Over First Dance at His Wedding
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Artist Maame Playfully Fights Ogidi Brown's Bride Over First Dance at His Wedding

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Italy-based Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's wedding turned into a hilarious scene when his mother, content creator Artist Maame, clashed with the new bride
  • Artist Maame and Ogidi Brown are widely known for their funny videos where she plays an overprotective mother competing for his attention
  • The lighthearted moment caught the attention of netizens, with many reacting to the mother-son duo's signature antics playing out at the wedding

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Italy-based Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown found himself at the centre of a playful tug-of-war at his own wedding, as his mother, popular content creator Artist Maame, refused to hand over her son without a fight, quite literally.

Ogidi Brown wedding, Artist Maame, funny wedding moments, mother-son dynamics, Ghanaian musician wedding, comedic wedding, wedding skits, viral wedding video, content creator, overprotective mother
Italy-based Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's wedding turns comical as his mother, Artist Maame, battles his bride for a dance, delighting guests with their antics. Image credit: Zion Felic/YouTube
Source: UGC

During the wedding celebrations, Artist Maame was spotted mock-wrestling with Ogidi's new wife over who had the right to dance with the groom first.

Rather than stepping aside graciously, she kept her ground as the family played along, drawing laughter from guests who clearly knew exactly what they were watching.

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Ogidi ultimately sided with his bride, choosing to share the dance with his new wife, but even that did not stop Artist Maame from putting up a spirited, comedic resistance.

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The warm chaos of the moment had everyone around them in stitches.

The Instagram post below has the video of Artist Maame battling the wife of his son, Ogidi, at their wedding ceremony.

Artist Maame and Ogidi Brown's signature bond

For fans of the pair, the wedding scene was nothing out of the ordinary.

Artist Maame and Ogidi Brown have built a loyal following online through their funny videos, in which she plays the role of an outrageously overprotective mother.

In their content, she is often seen picking fights with her son over money from his music career and complaining that he neglects her in favour of others.

The wedding moment felt like one of their skits come to life, and the crowd responded accordingly. Many present understood the joke immediately, which made the laughter feel all the more genuine.

The clip quickly spread online, earning warm reactions from fans who adore the mother-son dynamic.

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The YouTube video below contains the full footage from Ogidi Brown’s wedding.

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Reactions to Artist Maame's battling Ogidi's bride

Social media users flooded the comments with amusement and affection for the pair.

abena_phany05 wrote:

"She will do a song for the daughter-in-law after the wedding 😂."

angsomwine_princess said:

"This fight go long 😂😂😂😂."

ladiesinn_collections commented:

"Sooooooo beautiful 😍."

ayprincess4 added:

"This beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥👏👏."

mensah.nicholas.3348 said:

"Artist maame, me feeli wo 😝😝."

asirifim1 wrote:

"Beef loading 😂😍."

cupid2361 noted:

"Artist Maame and the signature gum chewing."
Ogidi Brown's mom, Ogidi Brown's wife, Ogidi Brown's accident, Ogidi Brown's wedding, Ogidi Brown and Fameye
Ogidi Brown’s mom rocks stylish kente and a headpiece at his wedding. Photo credit: @felixadomako.
Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown's mom rocks giant fascinator at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown's mother, Artiste Maame, is the talk of Ghanaian social media.

The popular content creator made a grand appearance at her son's private wedding in Italy, which has sparked conversations online.

Ogidi Brown's mom, popularly called Artiste Maame, was dressed in full Kente regalia topped with an eye-catching feathered headpiece that has left fans thoroughly entertained.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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