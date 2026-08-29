Artiste Mame, mother of Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown, turned heads at her son's private wedding in Italy with a striking traditional outfit

The video, shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram on August 29, 2026, showed her dressed in Kente cloth and an elaborate feathered headpiece

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with praise and laughter, celebrating her bold fashion moment at the European ceremony

Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown's mother, Artiste Maame, is the talk of Ghanaian social media.

The popular content creator made a grand appearance at her son's private wedding in Italy, which has sparked conversations online.

Ogidi Brown’s mom rocks stylish kente and a headpiece at his wedding. Photo credit: @felixadomako.

Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown's mom rocks giant fascinator at his wedding

Ogidi Brown's mom, popularly called Artiste Maame, was dressed in full Kente regalia topped with an eye-catching feathered headpiece that has left fans thoroughly entertained.

Blogger Felix Adomako, known online as Zionfelix, shared the video on Instagram on August 29, 2026, giving followers a glimpse of Artiste Maame in her element at the European ceremony.

Beaming with pride, she cut a striking figure in her traditional attire, a look that felt both distinctly Ghanaian and entirely her own.

The Instagram video is below:

Afia Maame poses with Ogidi Brown's new wife

Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown's mother was captured with her pretty daughter-in-law, Jessica, at her wedding.

The footage spread quickly, with Ghanaians zeroing in on the elaborate fascinator perched atop her head as much as the Kente cloth itself.

For many, it was the perfect visual of a proud Ghanaian mother doing the absolute most at her child's milestone moment, and they loved every second of it.

Watch the Instagram video of Artiste Maame's standout appearance at Ogidi Brown's Italy wedding below:

Fan reactions to Ogidi Brown's mom's customised headpiece

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments pouring in after the video was shared online.

@gifty.debrah wrote:

"She's a happy woman. Her joy and pride Ogidi baakop3 😂😂😂❤️❤️👏🔥🔥🔥"

@obaasima2 added:

"Today be today 😂😂😂😂"

@thefavqween wrote:

"What a unique fascinator..you deserve all the envelopes Artiste Maame❤️"

The Instagram video is below:

Ogidi Brown weds in Italy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about on August 29, 2026, Ogidi Brown's traditional wedding ceremony which hascaptured on camera by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

The wheelchair-bound Ghanaian celebrity was seen dancing with his bride, who was wearing an eye-catching red beaded gown. The bride's makeup was praised by several Ghanaians in the comments section.

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Source: YEN.com.gh