Manchester United and Ipswich Town both face significant injury concerns ahead of their Premier League fixture on Sunday

United manager Carrick confirmed Amad Diallo will miss the match, while new signing Carlos Baleba is also unavailable

Ipswich travel to Old Trafford without four key players, including Jaden Philogene and Florentino Luis

Manchester United host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 30, with both clubs facing mounting injury concerns that could affect as many as nine players combined ahead of the Premier League fixture.

United head into the match on the back of a chastening 2-0 defeat to Hull City, their most recent league outing, and manager Michael Carrick will be working with a depleted squad as he looks to arrest the slide.

Man United vs Ipswich: 9 Players Could Miss Premier League Match at Old Trafford. Photo by Charles McQuillan.

Source: Getty Images

Man United's growing injury list

Among those confirmed unavailable is Amad Diallo, who was also absent for the Hull defeat. Carrick addressed the situation directly, saying:

"Amad won't be involved; he'll be out for a little bit longer."

Defender Matthijs de Ligt remains in the midst of long-term rehabilitation but is said to be approaching a return to fitness.

Backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton and midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the latter a longer-term absentee, round out the list of unavailable players for the Red Devils.

There is one positive development for United supporters, however. Mason Mount has returned to training and is pushing for a place in the squad, offering Carrick an option he did not have against Hull.

United did complete the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion before the fixture, but the midfielder will not feature immediately as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained before the move was finalised.

Ipswich also hampered by absentees

The Tractor Boys arrive at Old Trafford carrying four injury concerns of their own.

Jaden Philogene missed their recent victory over Sunderland with an ankle problem and will again be sidelined, while Florentino Luis is absent through a calf injury that also kept him out of that same fixture.

Azor Matusiwa will sit out a second consecutive match, this time with a thigh complaint, and Jack Taylor has been ruled out since before the Premier League season began due to a knee injury that has yet to be resolved.

Both managers face the challenge of organising their respective squads around these absences as they look to make an early statement in the campaign.

Carrick urges United fans not to panic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Carrick has urged Manchester United fans not to panic after their shock 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City.

Carrick admitted United still have work to do but insisted the setback will not derail their progress.

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Source: YEN.com.gh