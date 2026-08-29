Kumawood actor Kwame Gee posted striking before and after photos on Facebook on August 28, 2026

The throwback images caught the attention of many Ghanaians who flooded the comments with admiration and memories

Fans and colleagues praised Kwame Gee for his inspiring transformation and journey in the Ghanaian movie industry

Kumawood actor Kwame Gee has set social media buzzing after sharing a side-by-side comparison of his past and present self on Facebook, drawing waves of praise and nostalgia from fans and industry colleagues alike.

The actor posted the photos on 28 August 2026, and the response was swift. Many Ghanaians who grew up watching him on screen rushed to the comments section to share their own memories of his early career days.

Kumawood Actor Kwame Gee posts his before and after photos online. Photo credit: @kwamegee.

Source: Instagram

Kwame Gee's Kumawood journey

Kwame Gee built a solid reputation in the Ghanaian film industry, particularly within the Kumawood scene, where he became known for his roles as spirit characters — a trait that clearly left a lasting impression on audiences.

The before-and-after post appears to have struck a deeply personal chord, not just because of the visual contrast, but because it reminded many followers of where he started and how far he has come.

Several fans credited him with inspiring them through his story.

The Facebook post is below:

Fans and colleagues react to Kwame Gee's photos

The comments section became a reunion of sorts, with fans recalling specific films and moments from the actor's earlier days. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Abigail Gifty Dabanka wrote:

"Hehehehehe as at now am watching your movie now. U always scared me when u act as spirits in the movies.😂😂😂😂😂"

@Richard Ababio Karikari shared:

"You don't know how fresh you were during those days.. I remember when you came to Miracle Films when you were going to Shoot Junior Jesus"

@Samuel Ewuakye joked:

"My wife flew all the way from US to marry me...I don't think you will recognize me in my 30's !!!🤣🤣🤣"

@Fred Ofene Tettey commented:

"Bra Kwame nu nu 😂🤣😂. I sure wifeee bore with you, so now you want to go and cool her down. 😂🤣😂 Just the way ,I admire and respect men who appreciate and value their wives. God"

The Facebook photos are below:

Kwame Gee flaunts his family online

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Source: YEN.com.gh