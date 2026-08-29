Ghana's UK High Commissioner, Sabah Zita Benson, has met homeless musician Barosky and discussed ways to support him during his difficult period

Benson said it was Ghana's collective responsibility to help Barosky get back on his feet and ensure his musical talent does not go to waste

The High Commissioner's gesture touched many Ghanaians online, with musician Wiyaala and others praising her intervention and welcoming Barosky home

The High Commissioner of Ghana to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, has pledged to support homeless musician Barosky after meeting with him and community leaders in Manchester.

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, meets with homeless musician Barosky in Manchester. Image credit: Nana Romeo.

Source: Instagram

Sabah Zita Benson has served as Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom since 2025, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the UK.

Before her appointment, she served as Ghana's Ambassador to the Czech Republic and held ministerial positions including Minister for Tourism and Minister for Information.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an LLB from the University of Ghana.

Since taking up the UK role, she has been known for her hands-on engagement with the Ghanaian diaspora community, regularly meeting with organisations and members of the public.

Benson meets homeless musician Barosky

That hands-on engagement with the diaspora extended to Barosky this week, after the High Commissioner held a meeting with him and leaders of the Ghanaian community in Manchester to discuss ways to support him.

The exact date of the meeting could not be independently confirmed, but it comes days after news of Barosky's homelessness first went viral online.

During the meeting, Benson spoke about Ghana's collective duty to support its own, stressing that Barosky's talent should not go to waste.

She said:

"If we have one such a great talent who has found himself in hard times, it's our duty to ensure that we help him back on his feet... whatever talent that he has in him doesn't go waste."

Benson also indicated that she wanted Barosky to return to music, offering to personally feature on his next release. She said:

"I want you to release another song. And when you do, I may come and even perform on it for you."

The video of the meeting, shared by Nana Romeo on Instagram, is below.

Reactions to Benson's meeting with Barosky

Benson's meeting with Barosky struck an emotional chord with many Ghanaians online, including his fellow musician Wiyaala.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Wiyaala wrote:

"This is so good. God bless you all. Welcome back home to our big brother ✌🏾❤️✌🏾"

robert mensah music said:

"I am proud of you ma'am. God bless you!"

kojoblacl music indicated:

"This woman was working with Joy FM in 1997 and 1998, she be nice person paaa."

pretty.plum commented:

"Woooooooww God bless you. This was fast 🏃‍♀️"

kwabena exclaimed:

"Thank you soo much honorable"

Showboy warns Barosky against returning

According to an earlier report by Yen.com.gh, not everyone has shared the same optimism about Barosky's situation, with Ghanaian social media personality Showboy previously urging him to stay in the UK rather than return to Ghana.

In a video circulated on 25 August 2026, Showboy argued that the goodwill Barosky currently enjoys abroad could dry up quickly once he is back home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh