Strika, who rose to fame in the 2015 film Beasts of No Nation, was caught by residents while tampering with metal railings at the Kwashieman footbridge in Ghana

Video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media on August 29, 2026, drawing fierce reactions from Ghanaians online

The clip showed Strika allegedly cutting the railings from the public structure with the apparent intention of selling them as scrap metal

Strika, the Ghanaian actor who gained international recognition through his role in the 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation, has found himself at the centre of a major controversy.

The famous child actor was caught by residents allegedly cutting metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra to sell as scrap.

Beasts of No Nation actor Strika allegedly steals metals at Kwashieman. Photo credit: @sikaofficial.

Source: Instagram

Strika steals metals at Kwashieman Footbridge

Video footage of the incident, shared on social media on August 29, 2026, by the account, spread rapidly across Twitter/X and sparked an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians and film fans who remembered the actor fondly from his breakout performance alongside Idris Elba.

In the clip, residents appeared to confront Strika at the footbridge, with a hand raised near his face as onlookers recorded the scene.

Beasts of No Nation star Strika leaves Ras Nene's camp after a year. Photo source: ras_nene, gunshot_tv

Source: Instagram

The footage suggests the actor had been in the process of removing metal railings from the public infrastructure, with reports indicating his intention was to sell the material as scrap for cash.

The video drew widespread attention not only because of who was involved, but because it raised questions about the welfare of child actors who achieve sudden global fame before being left without long-term support systems once a production wraps.

The YouTube video is below:

Reactions to Strika's Footbridge Incident

Social media users had sharply divided views on the situation, with some calling for legal consequences while others raised doubts about the details of the clip. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@ViewOnes7 wrote:

"This guy should be arrested and put before the law. Pop daddy and other celebrities are in prison for their crimes. If you acted a movie and you commit a crime that's justified that you are good. He should be punished for it"

@ifeadikanwa3305 said:

"This is not the boy he is now grown more that this boy here"

@CHINLEE8181 commented:

"I know him and it's spiritual Very spiritual."

@yawadabosom added:

"The man doing the video, has he not stollen before,, he says he has cut the rails but the rails are there"

The X video is below:

Strika of Beast of No Nation works as security guard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Strika who began a new chapter in his life as a security guard at the Memo Shopping Mall in Darkuman.

Despite having less language, the erstwhile child actor's performance in Beasts of No Nation garnered him international recognition.

Strika's most recent predicament has reignited discussions about Ghana's film industry's dearth of long-term assistance for up-and-coming talent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh