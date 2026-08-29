FIFA handed Leandro Paredes a 10-match ban for his conduct during the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

Paredes has finally broken his silence, questioning the severity of the punishment handed down by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee

Meanwhile, Nahuel Molina also received a suspension, while Spain's Gavi was handed a one-match ban for his involvement

Leandro Paredes has publicly questioned the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision to hand him a 10-match suspension following the fractious conclusion to the 2026 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0 in extra time through a Ferran Torres goal.

The Argentine midfielder, currently playing for Boca Juniors, was among several players punished for their involvement in the ugly scenes that overshadowed the tournament's flagship fixture.

Argentina Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence on FIFA Ban After World Cup Final. Photo by Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Paredes breaks silence on FIFA ban

Speaking after a Boca Juniors domestic fixture this weekend, Paredes addressed the ban publicly for the first time and made clear he intends to challenge the ruling. He said, as quoted by Goal:

"It seems exaggerated. The strange thing is also that Gavi was given one, who is the one who gives me the punch in the chest... but hey, that's it. Now we have to appeal the sanction; the people who know about these things will see if they can overturn it. For me, it's excessive, and I think it can be reduced," the veteran midfielder said.

His comments pointed directly at Barcelona's Gavi, who received a one-match ban from FIFA after intervening to defend teammate Eric Garcia, whom Paredes had shoved during the altercations.

The 32-year-old appeared to find it difficult to reconcile the difference in bans given that, in his view, Gavi had struck him during the melee.

Multiple players sanctioned after final

Paredes was not the only Argentine punished by FIFA in the aftermath of the final. Nahuel Molina received a seven-match ban for what was described as an unprovoked assault on Spain's Rodri during the closing moments of the match.

The former AS Roma star, however, received the heaviest punishment of any player involved, with his 10-game suspension significantly more severe than those handed to his compatriot and to the sole Spanish player sanctioned.

Paredes confirmed that an appeal is being prepared, with the decision on how to proceed left to those he described as experts in such matters.

Argentina move to honour World Cup win over England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Argentine Football Association has taken steps to permanently honour their dramatic 2026 World Cup semi-final victory over England.

The comeback win sparked huge celebrations across Argentina and is now set to receive lasting recognition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh