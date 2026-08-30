A Premier League assistant referee has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour with a woman

Bennett, who earns £110,000 a year, has not officiated a single match this season since the probe was launched

The 41-year-old has deactivated all his social media accounts and withdrawn from public life since his suspension

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Premier League assistant referee Simon Bennett has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour with a woman, with an internal investigation now under way.

Bennett, 41, has been absent from Premier League fixtures throughout the current season.

His last appearance on the touchline was on May 24, the final day of last season, when he ran the line during Brighton's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

Simon Bennett (R) has not officiated in a Premier League match this season after allegations of misconduct with a woman surfaced. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Bennett absent since investigation began

Despite having been selected and listed as an official for the 2026/27 Premier League season, Bennett has not taken up any of those assignments.

Since his suspension, he has deleted all his social media accounts and is reported to have largely vanished from public view.

Inside sources told Sun Sport:

"He has closed all his social media accounts and pretty much disappeared since he was suspended. The investigation is into his inappropriate behaviour with a woman.

"It has obviously raised eyebrows in the refereeing world because it goes against the grain of the job itself. Refs are supposed to ensure high standards on the pitch, so you'd hope they would do the same off the pitch. But we have to await the findings of the investigation now."

It remains unclear whether Bennett continues to receive his salary while the investigation proceeds.

Who is Simon Bennett?

Bennett, who is married and lives in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, studied at Manchester Metropolitan University before working as a teacher at The Fallibroome Academy in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

He transitioned into full-time officiating and has been part of the Premier League's refereeing panel since 2011.

He has been listed on FIFA's assistant referees panel since 2013 and has occasionally served in the role of assistant video referee, reflecting the level of trust he had accumulated within the sport before the suspension.

The case has drawn attention within officiating circles, given that referees are widely regarded as guardians of fair play and professional conduct both on and off the pitch.

FIFA rules block top referees from England, Argentina matches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA rules have prevented two top referees from officiating matches involving England or Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

The decision is aimed at avoiding potential conflicts of interest during the tournament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh