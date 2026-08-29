Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared a video of Ogidi Brown celebrating at his traditional wedding ceremony on August 29, 2026

The wheelchair-bound Ghanaian personality was filmed dancing with his bride, who wore a striking red beaded gown

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with congratulations, with many singling out the bride's makeup for praise

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown is officially a married man, and the internet is buzzing with joy after his wedding videos surfaced online.

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix who was present at the event has shared beautiful videos from the event on his Instagram page.

Ogidi Brown marries Jessica in a lovely ceremony. Photo credit: @felixadomako.

Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown marries Jessica in Italy

Ghanaian musician and the latest celebrity groom, Ogidi Brown, in Ghana, was spotted in his wheelchair, dressed in white traditional attire and a white cap, sharing a joyful moment on the dance floor with his bride.

Ogidi Brown's pretty wife turned heads in a red beaded and sequined gown, and the celebrations were set against a backdrop of kente cloth, all the hallmarks of a traditional Ghanaian ceremony.

The Instagram video is below:

Ogidi Brown's wedding videos trend online

The footage quickly drew a wave of warm reactions from fans and followers, many of whom were visibly moved by the occasion.

What stood out for some commenters, beyond the celebration itself, was the bride's appearance, with several fans crediting makeup artist Minalyn for the look.

Watch the wedding video that has Ghanaians talking

Fan reactions to Ogidi Brown's traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments pouring in after Zionfelix shared the wedding footage.

@awurama_gorgeous wrote:

"Waaa hw3 ne f3 😍😍😍😍😍"

@call_me_abyna01 said:

"Congratulations to them"

@iamnadiaaziz3 commented:

"Minalyn knows how to do makeup she look beautiful 😍"

@ladyj6525 added:

"She's too beautiful, I don't know why I'm tearing. I'm happy for Ogidi 😍😍"

@winifredkyeibirago9 wrote:

"Minalyn is good with this makeup 💄 thing .it looks so natural 😍.Nothing huhudieos biaa 😂😂😂"

The Instagram video is below:

Ogidi Brown flaunts his parents at his wedding

Physically Challenged Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's mother who is popularly called Artiste Maame looked spectacular at the private wedding. She was dressed in a stylish kente gown while her husband donned a classy kente ensemble.

The Instagram videos are below:

Ogidi Brown drops his pre-wedding video

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown and his pretty lover opted for an all-black ensemble for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride-to-be wore a black bodycon dress styled with a black lace kimono and strutted in black strappy high heels while the groom captured attention with his black long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

The Instagram video is below:

Delay interviews Ogidi Brown's mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian artist Ogidi Brown's mom who has described how difficult it was for her to care for him when he was in the hospital for 11 months.

Ogidi Brown's mother clarified that she didn't see her beloved husband at that time.

Following Artiste Maame's widely shared interview on the Delay Show, some social media users have left comments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh