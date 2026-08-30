Apostle Dr. Solomon Oduro opened up about a dark period in his life following the loss of his church temple and a court case

The Ghanaian preacher, formerly married to marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, made the revelation in a video shared by blogger Ghana Eye

Oduro disclosed that the Nima Overhead bridge became the setting for his most desperate moment during the ordeal

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Apostle Dr. Solomon Oduro has broken his silence on one of the most harrowing chapters of his life in a viral video.

He revealing that he came dangerously close to ending it all after a series of devastating personal and legal setbacks.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband Solomon Oduro talks about depression after losing his temple. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Apostle Solomon Oduro attempts to end his life

In a video shared by Instagram blogger Ghana Eye on August 30, 2026, the Ghanaian preacher sat down with a microphone to recount how the loss of his church temple, compounded by a failed court case, pushed him to the edge.

"After losing my temple and court case, I became so devastated that I contemplated taking my own life on top of the Nima Overhead," Oduro said.

The confession has sent shockwaves across social media, given how prominent a figure Oduro is within Ghanaian Christian circles.

Apostle Solomon Oduro was previously married to celebrated marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, with whom he shares a daughter, making his public unburdening all the more striking for those who have followed the couple over the years.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro and Apostle Solomon Oduro dissolve their marriage. Photo credit: @counsellorcharlotte.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Oduro's struggle behind closed doors

The Nima Overhead bridge, a well-known structure in Accra, became the backdrop for what Oduro described as his lowest point. His willingness to name the specific location suggests just how vivid and real that moment of crisis remains for him.

Losing a place of worship carries a particular weight for a man of the cloth. For Oduro, the temple was not simply a building; it represented years of ministry and identity.

When the court case that may have offered a path to reclaiming it also collapsed, the cumulative blow appears to have been overwhelming.

His decision to speak openly about suicidal thoughts is rare among Ghanaian religious leaders, where mental health struggles are rarely discussed so candidly in public.

By naming his pain and the precise moment of despair, Oduro has stepped into territory that few in his position would dare to occupy.

The Instagram video is below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro flaunts new woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about counsellor Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband was seen with a lovely woman.

Lady Pastor Sheila Asare looked elegant in a sophisticated white outfit and immaculate makeup while attending church in Ghana.

The widely shared video of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Pastor Sheila Asare together has received comments from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh