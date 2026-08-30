Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s Ex-husband Attempts To End His Life: “I Lost My Temple And Court Case”
- Apostle Dr. Solomon Oduro opened up about a dark period in his life following the loss of his church temple and a court case
- The Ghanaian preacher, formerly married to marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, made the revelation in a video shared by blogger Ghana Eye
- Oduro disclosed that the Nima Overhead bridge became the setting for his most desperate moment during the ordeal
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Apostle Dr. Solomon Oduro has broken his silence on one of the most harrowing chapters of his life in a viral video.
He revealing that he came dangerously close to ending it all after a series of devastating personal and legal setbacks.
Apostle Solomon Oduro attempts to end his life
In a video shared by Instagram blogger Ghana Eye on August 30, 2026, the Ghanaian preacher sat down with a microphone to recount how the loss of his church temple, compounded by a failed court case, pushed him to the edge.
"After losing my temple and court case, I became so devastated that I contemplated taking my own life on top of the Nima Overhead," Oduro said.
The confession has sent shockwaves across social media, given how prominent a figure Oduro is within Ghanaian Christian circles.
Apostle Solomon Oduro was previously married to celebrated marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, with whom he shares a daughter, making his public unburdening all the more striking for those who have followed the couple over the years.
Apostle Oduro's struggle behind closed doors
The Nima Overhead bridge, a well-known structure in Accra, became the backdrop for what Oduro described as his lowest point. His willingness to name the specific location suggests just how vivid and real that moment of crisis remains for him.
Losing a place of worship carries a particular weight for a man of the cloth. For Oduro, the temple was not simply a building; it represented years of ministry and identity.
When the court case that may have offered a path to reclaiming it also collapsed, the cumulative blow appears to have been overwhelming.
His decision to speak openly about suicidal thoughts is rare among Ghanaian religious leaders, where mental health struggles are rarely discussed so candidly in public.
By naming his pain and the precise moment of despair, Oduro has stepped into territory that few in his position would dare to occupy.
The Instagram video is below:
Apostle Solomon Oduro flaunts new woman
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about counsellor Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband was seen with a lovely woman.
Lady Pastor Sheila Asare looked elegant in a sophisticated white outfit and immaculate makeup while attending church in Ghana.
The widely shared video of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Pastor Sheila Asare together has received comments from social media users.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh