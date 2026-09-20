John Dumelo visited tomato farmers in Anloga, Volta Region, after they raised concerns about a produce glut

The Ayawaso West MP purchased tomatoes from the struggling farmers to supply his constituency's school feeding caterers

Dumelo announced plans to build a processing factory in Anloga to handle excess produce, with completion expected next year

John Dumelo has turned a farming crisis into a constituency initiative, travelling to Anloga in the Volta Region to personally buy tomatoes from farmers who raised the alarm over a severe produce glut.

John Dumelo supplies Ayawaso West Wuogun School Feeding caterers with tomatoes. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo buys tomoatoes from Volta Region

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP shared the visit on Facebook on September 20, 2026, explaining how he had made the trip after farmers reached out to him about being overwhelmed by excess stock they could not shift.

Rather than watch the situation deteriorate, Dumelo stepped in as a buyer, directing the tomatoes to the caterers running his constituency's school feeding programme.

John Dumelo announces Anloga tomato processing factory

In his post, Dumelo wrote: "The farmers complained about glut so I went over." Beyond the immediate purchase, he revealed a longer-term plan to address the recurring problem: a tomato processing factory is to be constructed in Anloga specifically to handle surplus produce during peak harvest periods.

He confirmed the facility should be operational by next year.

The move tackles a challenge that has long plagued Ghanaian farmers, particularly in the Volta Region, where poor storage infrastructure and limited market access often leave perishable crops like tomatoes rotting in the fields during periods of high yield.

Connecting the excess directly to school feeding caterers while infrastructure catches up offers a practical bridge between the two problems.

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuogun seat. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to John Dumelo buys tomatoes for farmers

The post drew strong praise from Ghanaians across social media, with many comparing Dumelo favourably to other elected representatives. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Abdul-Manaf Ibn Abdul-Karim wrote:

"John Dumelo is making other MP's look like assembly members."

@Genevieve Dell Abebeh said:

"I think I'm in a wrong constituency called Adenta wow this is very impressive 👋 Hon.Dumelo"

@Noella Alice Zubaviel commented:

"Are you guys sure that he's an MP? Wow, blessed is the womb that birth you dear John Dumelo 🙏"

King Skoko stated:

"I just traveled to peep the results for the next parliamentary elections in 2028. Apalentry" there was no opposition."

Mawko Omani stated:

"Working for the people. The People say "ayeeko, ,Efo Dumelo as you dey for us, we too dey for you present and future." Again Ayeeko."

The Facebook post is below:

John Dumelo receives recommendation from Vice President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo’s campaign promoting made-in-Ghana rice and the strong commendation he received from Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP pledged to personally deliver Ghanaian rice to corporate institutions that purchase it for the festive season.

The Vice President said choosing locally produced food supports farmers, strengthens businesses and creates jobs across the agricultural value chain.

Dumelo’s campaign comes alongside his recent donations of school desks and support for new senior high school students in his constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh