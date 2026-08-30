Popular artist Ogidi Brown opened up about meeting his wife, Jessica, during an interview with Zion Felix on August 30, 2026

The Ghanaian music executive explained that the two met at a programme after he approached her and struck up a conversation

Ogidi Brown used his love story to share practical dating advice with men, touching on appearance, confidence, and social spaces

Newly married Ghanaian artist and music executive Ogidi Brown has pulled back the curtain on how his love story with wife Jessica began, using his personal journey to offer candid advice to young men navigating the dating scene.

Ogidi Brown discloses how he met his wife, Jessica, and gives young men dating advice. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The revelation came during a sit-down interview with Zion Felix, footage from which surfaced on August 30, 2026, just a day after Ogidi Brown officially tied the knot with Jessica on August 29, 2026.

How Ogidi Brown met Jessica

According to the music executive, the encounter that changed his life happened at a social event.

He summoned the courage to walk up to Jessica and introduce himself, and that initial conversation gradually blossomed into a full relationship.

While Ogidi Brown kept the specific details of the event private, he made clear that putting himself in the right social environment made all the difference.

That experience forms the backbone of the advice he shared during the interview.

Ogidi Brown's dating tips for young men

Ogidi Brown was direct in his counsel: young men who are serious about finding a partner need to show up where people gather.

He pointed to programmes and social gatherings as prime opportunities to meet potential partners, urging men not to wait for love to find them at home.

Beyond simply being present, he stressed the importance of presentation. Looking neat and well put-together when attending events, he argued, goes a long way in making a strong first impression.

For those with the financial means, he even floated the idea of investing in a good car as part of that overall presentation.

Perhaps most critically, Ogidi Brown emphasised boldness.

He encouraged men to have the confidence to approach the person they are interested in and, just as importantly, to know how to hold a proper conversation once they do. In his view, attraction and communication go hand in hand.

His remarks have generated considerable interest online, with many fans intrigued by the story behind one of Ghana's most talked-about recent weddings.

The TikTok video of Ogidi Brown is below.

Ogidi Brown's mother playfully fights Jessica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the playful antics that unfolded at Italy-based Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's wedding, where his mother, content creator Artist Maame, engaged in a comical battle with the bride over the right to dance with him first.

The lighthearted moment, reminiscent of their popular online skits, captivated guests and garnered widespread attention on social media, highlighting the strong bond between mother and son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh