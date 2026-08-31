Ghanaian actress Adobea claimed someone deliberately worked against her career, causing her to vanish from the entertainment scene in 2023

Adobea revealed her mother grew so concerned about the sudden absence that she began praying and following spiritual directions on her behalf

The actress recalled being one of Ghana's most recognisable young stars in 2022, saying brands and collaborators are now actively seeking her out again

Ghanaian actress and content creator Adobea has broken her silence on what she describes as a deliberate effort to sabotage her career, stating that an unnamed individual caused her to fade from public view at a time when she was riding high.

Speaking to Nayas in an interview on August 30, 2026, Adobea reflected on the sharp contrast between her 2022 peak and the quiet that followed.

"I got to a time where people were not hearing about me. Someone had dimmed my shine. When God gives you the gift, even if the person puts you under the sea, you will come back," she said.

Adobea's 2023 career disappearance

By 2023, her absence had become so stark that even strangers were stopping her to ask where she had gone.

"In 2023, no one was hearing about me. When someone saw me, they would ask me why they were not seeing or hearing anything about me. The same thing reached my mother. She was asking what was happening," she recounted.

The concern spread to her family. Adobea said her mother turned to prayer and followed spiritual guidance she believed would protect her daughter. The actress credits that period of intercession, alongside what she describes as God's grace, with pulling her through.

She pointed to her current workload as evidence that something had indeed been blocking her progress before.

"I realised that someone was working against me because these days, a lot of people and brands want to work with me. But years ago, if my name alone was annoying some people," she claimed.

She added that the goal appeared to be reputational damage: "They wanted to tarnish my image so that no brand can work with me."

Adobea on 2022 stardom and current success

Adobea painted a vivid picture of just how prominent she was before the slump hit. In 2022, she was juggling back-to-back film shoots, occasionally requesting two to three months of leave from school to keep up with demand.

"In 2022, I was so popular. If you don't know Adobea, then you don't have a phone," she noted.

She and her colleagues moved constantly between sets, sometimes forgetting to eat amid the hectic schedule.

Rather than dwell on the difficult stretch, Adobea says she views her current standing as proof that talent is something spiritual and enduring.

"As I know, it's only God who is protecting me. God has given me grace and no one can take it away from me, unless I die with it. Every talent is a spirit and a gift," she stated.

She concluded with a confident assessment of where she stands today, saying her current level of visibility has grown so intense that she occasionally finds herself wanting to stay out of the public eye altogether.

"Since we have God in our lives, I'm now bigger than who I was in 2022," she shared.

Watch Adobea's interview on X (Twitter) below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh