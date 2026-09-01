Freda Afriyie has fired back at Afia Schwarzenegger in a TikTok live session that has been circulating since August 31, 2026

Schwarzenegger had weighed in on the ongoing beef between Freda Afriyie and Ohemaa Lumba over the Daddy Lumba estate saga

Freda took particular issue with being called 'ashawo' and issued a stern warning to Schwarzenegger to stop mentioning her name

Freda Afriyie has unleashed a blistering response at Afia Schwarzenegger, labelling the comedian and socialite a madwoman and a drunkard during a TikTok live session that began circulating on August 31, 2026.

Odo Broni supporters, Afia Schwarzenegger and Freda Afriyie clash on TikTok. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Evangelist Freda Afriyie

Source: Instagram

The outburst was Freda's direct reply to a video in which Schwarzenegger appeared to call her 'ashawo' while wading into the escalating public dispute between Freda and Ohemaa Lumba.

The Daddy Lumba estate saga behind drama

Both Freda Afriyie and Ohemaa Lumba are leading supporters of Odo Broni in the widely discussed Daddy Lumba estate controversy.

The two women had been trading insults and leaking each other's secrets online for some time, and things took a sharper turn when they both admitted to doctoring an audio clip of Lumba's sister, Akosua Brempomaa. The manipulated recording had been used to create the impression that Akosua Serwaa had forced the late musician out of their shared home in Germany.

This development drew Afia Schwarzenegger, also a supporter of Odo Broni, into the fray. The outspoken personality warned both women to stop what she described as their foolishness, and in doing so directed insults at them, which Freda claims included being called 'ashawo'..

Freda Afriyie hits back at Afia Schwarzenegger

That particular label pushed Freda over the edge. In her TikTok response, she questioned Schwarzenegger's authority to involve herself in the matter at all, insisting Schwar has no genuine connection to Daddy Lumba despite repeatedly positioning herself as someone close to him on social media.

Freda also alleged that Schwarzenegger had secretly recorded a phone conversation with Lumba without his knowledge, a claim she used to further undermine Schwar's credibility.

Her words left little room for interpretation.

"Foolish woman. Are you mad? Is Lumba your family member? If you don't know and you mention my name again, ei go over you. Kwasia beast," she said during the live session.

Freda made clear she has no intention of tolerating further attacks from Schwarzenegger and urged her to keep her name out of the ongoing dispute entirely.

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Source: YEN.com.gh