Ohemaa GMB 2023 addressed viral reports claiming she had died, appearing in a TikTok Live session on September 1, 2026

The Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 contestant questioned whether people genuinely believed the rumours circulating about her

Ohemaa also criticised bloggers for failing to verify information before publishing, saying they could have contacted her directly

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 contestant Ohemaa GMB 2026 has hit back at death rumours swirling around her on social media, resurfacing in a TikTok Live session that put the speculation firmly to rest.

Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 contestant Ohemaa breaks her silence after reports of her death spread online. Image credit: Jonnex GH, Ohemaa GMB 2023

Source: Facebook

The video, which circulated on September 1, 2026, showed Ohemaa in conversation with a friend as the two addressed the claims head-on.

Her mood was one of clear disbelief, visibly taken aback that the reports had gained enough traction to prompt widespread concern and online discussion.

"Am I dead? Am I a ghost?" she asked her friend during the live session, appearing baffled that anyone had entertained the idea.

Ohemaa blasts bloggers over death reports

Beyond dismissing the rumours, Ohemaa GMB used the moment to go after the people she held responsible for amplifying them.

She argued that a basic lack of research lay at the heart of what she called fake news, pointing to a broader pattern she said she had observed among African content creators and bloggers.

Rather than reaching out to confirm whether the reports had any basis in truth, she said, some chose to publish and share the story without verification.

The 2023 Ghana Most Beautiful contestant made clear that getting in touch would have required nothing more than a direct message on social media, a step she felt was entirely reasonable before putting out something as serious as a death report.

The TikTok video of Ohemaa GMB 2023 is below.

Fan reactions to Ohemaa's TikTok Live

Fans responded to the footage with a mix of relief and amusement once it became clear she was very much alive.

@guccihana3 wrote:

"Don't mind them, they can't kill u 😏 they don't even know anything, but thank God you are still there."

@B.O_TRENDING said:

"So you aren't dead 😩😩 thank God."

@Story Title commented:

"😫 You don't want peace, ong."

Lisa Ahenkan, GMB 2018, issues a disclaimer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Lisa Ahenkan's public disclaimer distancing herself from a theft scandal linked to another contestant with the same stage name, 'Ohemaa.' Ahenkan emphasised the importance of accurate reporting and urged social media users to verify information before conflating identities.

The controversy ignited not only confusion but also drew parallels to troubling allegations involving the mother of the contestant, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

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Source: YEN.com.gh