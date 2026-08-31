Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah called out Deputy NSA boss Veronica Commey for going quiet on the state of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch since taking up her new role

The comments came after the pitch's poor condition resurfaced following the 2026 Democracy Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Nana Aba's post revived old tweets in which Commey, then a sports journalist, had strongly criticised the NSA over the same pitch

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Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has called out Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Veronica Commey, for going quiet on the condition of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch since assuming her new role.

Nana Aba Anamoah calls out Veronica Commey for going silent on Baba Yara pitch complaints. Image credit: Nana Aba/Veronica.

Source: Instagram

Commey built her career as a respected sports journalist, working as Chief Sports Journalist at the Ghana News Agency and later as a Sports Journalist at GTV, before transitioning into sports administration.

In March 2025, she was appointed Deputy Director-General of the NSA by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, alongside fellow deputy Gideon Hammond, both serving under Acting Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

During her years as a journalist, Commey was known for her outspoken criticism of poor stadium conditions across the country, often calling out the very authority she now helps to run.

Nana Aba questions Commey's silence on poor pitch

That reputation for outspoken criticism is exactly what Nana Aba Anamoah referenced when she called out Commey's current silence.

The issue resurfaced after the poor state of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch drew fresh criticism following the 2026 Democracy Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on August 28, 2026, a game that ended goalless before Kotoko won 4-1 on penalties.

On August 29, 2026, Nana Aba took to X, reposting an old tweet from Commey in which she had criticised the state of the pitch and a coach's assessment of it. Nana Aba wrote:

"You have stopped talking now, @VeronicaCommey. This pitch is worse than ever."

In a follow-up post, she resurfaced another old tweet from June 2024 in which Commey accused the NSA of throwing pitch maintenance "to the dogs" and mocked a "staged" attempt to fix it ahead of a game.

Nana Aba added:

"This is you in June 2024, @VeronicaCommey, yapping endlessly. You're Deputy NSA now. You haven't made any attempt to stage anything. The pitch is a complete mess and suddenly your mouth is on annual leave. I hope and pray you find your actions laughable now."

The X post of Nana Aba Anamoah calling out Verica Commey over the poor state of pitches is below.

Reactions to Nana Aba's comments

Nana Aba's comments triggered a wave of reactions online, with many accusing Commey of abandoning her old convictions now that she holds an official position.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

kwesitonyarthur wrote:

"I shock sef. After yapping her mouth saaaa, she now got the power and suddenly became deaf and dumb."

ErnestOfor38774 said:

"Proper neck pressing."

JonathanOsei18 commented:

"Don't stop cooking."

OJsupplychain indicated:

"Very, very unfortunate. I admire women in sports so much. You have been given the opportunity to do something meaningful to our sports, but you have rather disgracefully shamed all your supporters, including yourself."

KobbyPhayzz added:

"Nyame nkoaaaa ne nokwafo. Just know that everyone is fighting for his or her personal interests, and don't let them lie to you that they have the nation at heart, as they claim. @VeronicaCommey, now you're chopping, so Ghana football is okay now."

harrismadeit1 wrote:

"The government saw how she yapped too much, so they decided to put food in her mouth to shut her up."

kobby_226 commented:

"Walahi I like this tweet paaaa. E sweet me pass. Vero, come remove your mouth wai."

Saliu_Isco said:

"Press her."

Prosper_att added:

"Politics is the root of all evil. Once the actors involved get what they want, the rest doesn't matter to them."

Nana Aba tells Ghanaians to leave the country

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba sparked a similar wave of debate after urging Ghanaians to seize any legal opportunity to leave the country and not look back.

In a tweet on July 30, 2026, she wrote: "If you get the chance to leave this country legally and work legally, take it. Don't look back."

That comment also drew mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians questioning why she herself had remained in the country if conditions were as difficult as she suggested, while others praised her for being candid about the nation's economic and social realities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh