Bishop Daniel Obinim filmed a TikTok video inside his East Legon mansion alongside his children, Angel and Gifted Obinim, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

The controversial Ghanaian pastor expressed gratitude to church members who turned out in large numbers for Sunday service on August 30, 2026

The video surfaced amid widespread reports that his wife, Florence Obinim, has initiated a traditional divorce after 22 years of marriage

Bishop Daniel Obinim has appeared in a cheerful TikTok video with two of his children just a day after reports emerged that his wife Florence Obinim had set divorce proceedings in motion.

Bishop Obinim breaks his silence amid rumours of his wife, Florence Obinim, initiating a traditional divorce. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Lioness TV-Florence Obinim

Source: Facebook

The popular Ghanaian pastor filmed the selfie-style clip inside his lavishly furnished East Legon mansion on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, alongside his children Angel and Gifted Obinim.

The setting was unmistakably upscale, with gold-trimmed furniture, a fish tank and a chandelier-lit ceiling visible throughout.

The mood was upbeat and energetic, with the trio appearing relaxed and in good spirits.

Obinim thanks church members for massive turnout

Much of the video centred on Obinim's overwhelmed reaction to the crowd that showed up for his church service on Sunday, August 30, as he sidestepped conversations about his marriage.

He said he was completely taken by surprise the moment he walked through the doors.

"As soon as I entered the church, I got the heat. My mind was, I was so shocked. I couldn't even... it was filled, it was filled," he said, explaining that he had only ever seen such numbers during major calendar events like the 31st night service.

Obinim also used the moment to pour out his appreciation to those who attended, saying the church holds a deeply personal place for him.

Angel and Gifted also featured prominently in the video, with the mood shifting between emotional gratitude and playful banter.

Obinim laughed about how the energy in the church was so high that he found himself dancing, joking that the Holy Spirit must have been responsible.

Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim's rumoured divorce proceedings

The footage came a day after reports emerged that Florence Obinim had initiated a traditional divorce from her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after 22 years of marriage.

Media personality Ola Michael claimed that veteran gospel musician's family officially returned her “Tiri Nsa” (the traditional Ghanaian token or drink symbolising a woman’s intent to dissolve a marriage).

A source close to the family said Bishop Obinim’s side accepted the traditional divorce token without resistance.

Rumours of marital trouble escalated a few months ago when Florence stated publicly in interviews that she felt emotionally drained and was fully prepared to accept a divorce if her husband wanted to end their marriage.

Shortly after, Bishop Obinim claimed in a video that he had dissolved the marriage and moved out of their matrimonial home.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim and his children speaking amid divorce rumours is below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's video

The clip drew swift reactions online, with many viewers connecting it directly to the divorce reports swirling around the Obinim household.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

SHE wrote:

"Y3se y3agyae wo😁3y3 ampa anaa?"

Doris said:

"Thanks, guys, for supporting your Daddy. I pray 🙏 that our mummy will come back to Daddy. We love you too 💕."

Silence is the secret of life commented:

"Where is your wife?"

Florence Obinim's old video resurfaces amid rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Florence Obinim's old video that resurfaced, in which she pledged unwavering loyalty to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, amid swirling divorce rumours.

This declaration, made during a sermon in 2024, starkly contrasted with the current turmoil in their relationship and ignited extensive discussions across social media platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh