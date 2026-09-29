Stonebwoy congratulated Joshua Akuffo Dampare on becoming a doctor, sharing a photo of the KNUST graduate on Snapchat and calling him the latest doctor in town

The dancehall artiste had previously endorsed Joshua for the presidency of the University Students' Association of Ghana at an event held at GIMPA in May 2024

Joshua, the son of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, described his seven years in medical school as a long journey for which he was deeply grateful

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Award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy has joined in celebrating Joshua Akuffo Dampare, the son of former Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, following his graduation from medical school.

Stonebwoy congratulates former IGP George Akuffo Dampare's son, Joshua, over a major milestone at KNUST. Image credit: Stonebwoy (Snapchat)/Joshua Dampare (Instagram).

Source: UGC

The musician posted a portrait of the new doctor on his Snapchat story, hailing him as the newest doctor in town.

Stonebwoy's support for Joshua is not new. In May 2024, the musician appeared at an event at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to back Joshua's bid to lead the University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG).

Joshua, then a fifth-year medical student at KNUST, was contesting for the USAG presidency at the time.

Stonebwoy stood with him on stage and called on delegates and students to vote for him.

Stonebwoy hails Joshua Dampare as new doctor

On Monday, September 28, 2026, Stonebwoy put up the congratulatory message on Snapchat, tagging Joshua's account.

His caption read, "Latest Dr in town!!! Congratulations Dr Josh D!!", written in bold yellow highlights above the photo.

Joshua appeared in the portrait seated on a wooden chair in a white shirt and blue tie, with a stethoscope draped around his neck.

Beside him stood a white doctor's coat on a hanger, completing the look for his new profession. Stonebwoy set the post to his song Many Times and added the hashtag BhimNationToTheWorld.

The Snapchat post of Stonebwoy, in which he celebrates Joshua Akuffo Dampare as the latest doctor in town, is below.

Stonebwoy congratulates former IGP George Akuffo Dampare's son, Joshua, over a major milestone at KNUST. Image credit: Stonebwoy (Snapchat)/Joshua Dampare (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Joshua Dampare speaks after medical school

Joshua, for his part, took to Instagram on the same day to reflect on reaching the end of his medical training.

He noted that his time as a medical student at KNUST came to a close the previous Friday, after seven years.

Reflecting on the period, he said the journey had been long but one he was deeply thankful for, giving all praise to God.

He added:

"Over the years, the different experiences, challenges, bonds and milestones have become lifelong memories."

Many of his friends and colleagues have since trooped to the comment section to congratulate him.

Marcelinus Agbenyegah becomes medical doctor

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Accra Academy NSMQ contestant Marcelinus Agbenyegah also completed his medical training at KNUST.

He first represented his school on the National Science and Maths Quiz stage in 2020 before pursuing medicine, a path he reportedly saw as a calling.

Old boys of Accra Academy flooded social media with tributes, celebrating his journey from quiz contestant to doctor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh