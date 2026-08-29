Shatta Wale opened up about how he first encountered his second wife, Christy, during an interview on GHOne TV on August 28, 2026

The dancehall star explained that a mutual friend introduced Christy to him when she was a Level 100 student at the University of Ghana, Legon

Shatta Wale also revealed he recently told his father about his relationship with two women and was moved by his father's response

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Shatta Wale has shed light on the origins of his relationship with Christy, his second wife, during a candid television appearance that has set social media buzzing.

The celebrated Ghanaian dancehall musician sat down with GHOne TV on August 28, 2026, and walked viewers through the unlikely story of how Christy came into his life.

Shatta Wale says he paid his new wife Christy's school fees from Legon level 100 to level 400. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale dismisses claims of taking advantage of Christy

According to him, a mutual friend made the introduction while Christy was in her first year at the University of Ghana, Legon. From that point, Shatta Wale said he committed to supporting her throughout her entire academic journey.

"Christy, I watched her from Level 100 to Level 400 in school because when I met her she was in level 100 in Legon," he said.

When the interviewer pressed him on whether his financial support during her studies may have given him undue influence over her decision to become his partner, the artiste pushed back firmly.

He insisted the care he provided was genuine and without manipulation, adding that Christy completed her national service at Shaxi before joining his business operations.

"I was taking good care of her, making sure she had good grades. After she finished, she did her national service at Shaxi and she is now working in one of my real estate jobs," he stated.

Shatta Wale currently lives with both Christy and his first wife and baby mama, Maali, under the same roof, an arrangement he has spoken about openly in recent months.

Shatta Wale coins his own term for his lifestyle

The musician previously addressed his relationship structure on the Nigeria-based Honest Bunch Podcast, where he made clear he does not identify with the term polygamy. Instead, he coined a personal phrase to describe what he sees as a conscious, self-determined choice.

"When they say polygamy, I don't even like the word. I want to use my own word, 'Shattanomy,' because I feel it's my decision, something that I felt would make me happy, and it's making me happy," he stated.

He also shared that he recently had a frank conversation with his father about the arrangement, describing it as a turning point in how he felt about the decision.

"I recently called my dad and boldly told him I'm with two ladies. I asked if he understood what I was saying. My dad is someone who motivates me, and for him to accept what I was saying, I felt I had made the right decision," he said.

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh