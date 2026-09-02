Kumawood actor and businessman Oboy Salinko, now known as Small Despite, has pledged to place over 300 veteran actors and musicians on his payroll from next year

Each beneficiary will reportedly receive GH¢1,000 every month for the rest of their lives under Salinko's initiative

The promise came after Salinko donated a Honda CR-V and GH¢10,000 in cash to veteran gospel musician Mc Abraham

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Kumawood actor and businessman Abraham Kofi Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko and now also referred to as Small Despite, has pledged to place over 300 veteran actors and musicians on his payroll starting next year.

Salinko pledges lifetime monthly support for over 300 veteran actors and musicians. Image credit: KSS.

Source: UGC

Salinko built his profile through Ghana's Kumawood film industry before expanding into business, acquiring plots of land and ventures including gari and palm oil trading.

In recent months, he has become increasingly known for high-profile acts of generosity within the entertainment community.

He previously gifted a white Range Rover to a Methodist Church priest, and in December 2025 presented legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare with a car and cash during a church service.

That pattern continued into September 2026, when he surprised gospel musician Adwoa Power with a Toyota Corolla LE and GH¢20,000 at her album launch.

Salinko pledges support for 300 veterans

Salinko's growing reputation for generosity reached a new scale after he announced his most ambitious gesture yet, a lifetime monthly stipend for over 300 veteran actors and musicians.

According to a report by The BBC Ghana, Salinko explained that the initiative was designed to support entertainers who have contributed to Ghana's creative industry over the years but may no longer have a steady income.

The announcement came after Salinko donated a Honda CR-V and GH¢10,000 in cash to veteran gospel musician Mc Abraham, a gesture he described as part of the same mission to honour the country's entertainment veterans.

The Instagram post by BBC Ghana is below.

Salinko's growing involvement in ministry

Salinko's philanthropic streak has run alongside a growing involvement in religious ministry, after a viral video in July 2026 showed him praying for and anointing church members during what appeared to be a healing and deliverance service.

The footage, showing him dressed in a green kaftan, came months after he first attracted attention for leading a similar church gathering in January 2026, sparking debate over whether he had transitioned into full-time ministry.

Reactions to the footage were mixed, with some Ghanaians praising his apparent dedication to faith, while others questioned the shift, with one commenter suggesting he had "found the easy way of making money" after his earlier attempt at a parliamentary run fell through.

Salinko's gift to Adwoa Power

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Salinko surprised gospel musician Adwoa Power at her album launch with a brand-new Toyota Corolla LE and GH¢20,000 in cash.

A video of the moment, which circulated widely on September 1, 2026, showed Adwoa Power beaming with joy as she stood beside the vehicle.

The gesture marked Salinko's second high-profile car donation in recent months, further cementing his reputation as one of the more generous personalities in Ghana's entertainment space.

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Source: YEN.com.gh