Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah marked her birthday on September 1, 2026, with a striking new photoshoot shared on Instagram

The images showed off a dramatic black gown with a voluminous train, styled by a well-known fashion team

Her outfit choice has previously sparked similar chatter online, continuing a pattern of bold fashion statements on her big day

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah rang in her birthday on September 1, 2026, with a striking new photoshoot that has left many admiring her fashion sense.

Benedicta Gafah rings in her birthday with a striking new photoshoot. Image credit: Benedicta Gafah.

Source: Instagram

Gafah has built a reputation as one of Ghana's most consistently daring dressers, known for turning heads at high-profile events across the country.

She rose to fame as an actress in 2010, going on to feature in more than 50 Ghallywood and Kumawood productions, including titles like Mirror Girl and Azonto Ghost.

Beyond acting, she has worked as a television host and runs the Gafah Foundation, through which she has supported orphanages and needy families since 2014.

Her birthday shoots, in particular, have become something of an annual tradition, with past looks styled by top names in Ghana's fashion industry drawing attention year after year.

Benedicta Gafah's new birthday photos

That same tradition continued this year, with Gafah stepping out in a dramatic black gown for her latest set of birthday photos.

Benedicta's outfit featured a fitted bodice with cutout detailing at the sides, paired with a voluminous, sculptural skirt crafted from rich satin that gathered into an oversized, ruffled train.

She completed the look with a short, wavy bob and dark sunglasses, finishing the ensemble with delicate bracelets on both wrists.

The photos, credited to photography team Chocolate Shot It in collaboration with N1klodin and Delah's Beauty Studio, quickly made their way across social media as fans and fellow celebrities sent their birthday wishes.

Benedicta Gafah's birthday photos shared on Instagram are below.

Benedicta Gafah's history of bold fashion

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Gafah's fashion choices at a public event drew a wave of reactions after she stepped out in a custom-made gown to Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party.

One commenter at the time joked that she "would have been more comfortable without those hacksaw blades," a remark that captured the split reactions her daring style often generates, ranging from admiration to good-natured ribbing.

That same pattern has followed her fashion moments over the years, with many describing her as unafraid to make a statement regardless of the occasion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh