Former Ghanaian boxer Michael Ayitey Okai, popularly known as Ayitey Powers, was cleared by the Dansoman Circuit Court after NSA boss Yaw Ampofo Ankrah withdrew his case against him

Powers had been in custody over an alleged death threat linked to a long-running dispute over the cancellation of his boxing promotion

Speaking after his release, he expressed gratitude to God and hinted that he would soon share more about his time in custody

Former Ghanaian boxer Michael Nii Ayitey Okai, popularly known as Ayitey Powers, has broken his silence after being cleared by the Dansoman Circuit Court over an alleged death threat against National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Ayitey Powers breaks his silence after being cleared by the Dansoman Circuit Court over the alleged death threat case. Image credit: GH Brain.

Source: Twitter

Powers was arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command on August 24, 2026, following a viral video in which he was alleged to have threatened Ampofo Ankrah.

The alleged threat stemmed from a long-running dispute over the cancellation of his boxing promotion, "Judgement Day," which had been scheduled for September 27, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It was called off after the NSA suspended all professional boxing activities in Ghana following the death of boxer Ernest "Bahubali" Akushey, who died eleven days after suffering a technical knockout loss.

Powers has since claimed he lost close to $100,000 as a result of the cancellation and accused Ampofo Ankrah of failing to honour a promise of compensation.

Ayitey Powers cleared by court

That long-running grievance came to a head after Powers was arrested and remanded by the Dansoman Circuit Court on August 25, 2026, to reappear a week later.

On September 2, 2026, he was cleared of the case after the complainant, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, withdrew the matter against him.

Speaking after his release, Powers reflected on the experience with a message of faith rather than bitterness.

He said:

"What has happened to me has made me have more faith in God. When I was in custody, God revealed a lot of things to me, and very soon, I will come out with it."

He also thanked the Almighty for the outcome of the case, adding that he was not going to blame himself, Ampofo Ankrah, or God for what he had gone through.

The X video is below.

Ayitey Powers heads to beach for spiritual cleansing

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that, in the hours following his release, Powers was seen at Valley Beach taking part in what appeared to be a spiritual cleansing ceremony.

A video circulating on social media showed him engaged in the ritual, visibly relieved and expressing thanks to God as he sought to draw a line under the legal battle that had drawn widespread public attention.

The cleansing appeared to serve as a personal and spiritual marker, signalling his transition out of the ordeal and back to ordinary life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh