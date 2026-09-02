A fire tore through part of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal's official residence in Gusau on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2026

The Zamfara State Fire Service Board Executive Secretary personally led crews to the scene after the blaze started at around 7:20 pm

A source said the fire began inside a security room within the governor's compound, while the governor's spokesman said he was unaware of the incident

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A fire erupted at the official residence of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal in the Government Reserved Area of Gusau on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2026, prompting an urgent response from state fire authorities.

A fire breaks out at Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal’s residence in Gusau, with emergency services moving swiftly to contain the blaze. Image credit: Zamfara State Government

Source: UGC

The blaze was reported at approximately 7:20 pm, September 1, 2026, with fire service crews dispatched to the property shortly after receiving the alert.

Engr. Bello Sani Gusau, Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Fire Service Board, personally led the response team to the scene and addressed reporters while crews were still working to bring the situation under control.

"There is a fire incident at the governor's residence, and we are currently working to contain it," he told journalists at the scene.

What caught fire at the Governor's Compound

Legit.ng's report on September 2, 2026 indicates that the fire originated in a security room within the governor's compound.

The source said firefighters concentrated their efforts on preventing the flames from spreading to other sections of the property.

Officials had not confirmed the cause of the fire or assessed the extent of the damage by the time reports were filed. It also remained unclear whether anyone sustained injuries during the incident.

The response from the governor's office did little to clarify the situation. Suleiman, the spokesman for Governor Lawal, told reporters he did not know about the fire when contacted.

"I have no idea; I will call and get back to you," he said.

No further statement from the governor's office had been issued at the time of reporting.

Fire outbreak leaves hundreds homeless in Asawase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that hundreds of residents in Asawase Pelele, a crowded slum community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, was rendered homeless after a fire tore through a cluster of wooden makeshift dwellings on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The blaze ignited in the early morning hours and rapidly consumed structures predominantly occupied by metal scrap dealers and head porters, many of whom had relocated from northern Ghana to the Ashanti Region in search of work. Young women with children were among those hardest hit by the destruction.

The Ghana National Fire Service logged the distress call at 6:03 a.m. and deployed personnel, who arrived at the scene at 6:17 a.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh