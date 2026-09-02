George Forest Jnr visited his late father’s grave to honour his memory as the family marked 10 years since his passing

A video from the emotional cemetery visit gave the public a rare look at the celebrated producer’s final resting place and its music-inspired design

George Forest, one of Ghana’s respected sound engineers and music producers, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on August 31, 2016

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The final resting place of legendary Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer George Forest has surfaced online, 10 years after his death.

George Forest’s music-inspired tomb draws attention a decade after his death. Image credit: George Forest Jnr

Source: TikTok

A video showed his son, George Forest Jnr, visiting the cemetery to honour his father’s memory on the anniversary of his passing.

Dressed in black, Forest Jnr stood beside the grave before carefully laying a floral wreath on it. His quiet actions captured the solemn nature of the visit as he remembered the man whose work contributed greatly to Ghana’s music industry.

The grave features a polished black headstone bearing a portrait of the late producer. It also bears the inscription “King George Forest”, along with his birth and death years.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A large guitar design engraved on the tomb reflects the career and passion that defined much of his life.

George Forest’s son honours his memory

The visit came as the family and music lovers commemorated exactly a decade since George Forest died on August 31, 2016.

Forest Jnr’s appearance at the grave added a deeply personal dimension to the anniversary. The footage also gave admirers who had never seen the producer’s burial place an opportunity to view it.

George Forest’s enduring legacy

Born George Yaw Owusu, George Forest was a sound engineer, music producer, programmer, guitarist and keyboardist based in Kumasi. He became particularly prominent for his contributions to Ghanaian gospel and highlife music.

He worked on songs by several established musicians, including Nana Acheampong, Obaapa Christy, Philipa Baafi, Gifty Osei and Doris Gyamo. His contributions earned him recognition as one of the respected sound engineers of his generation.

George Forest died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following an illness. His passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with musicians and colleagues paying tribute to his talent.

Ten years later, his son’s emotional cemetery visit has again brought attention to his achievements and the lasting influence of his work.

Mercy Aseidu pays tribute to Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Speaking during the event, the entertainer disclosed that the industrialist had raised her, a fact that the public was not privy to. She stressed that his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana.

The actress described him as her "life's helper" and reiterated that she owed it to Kantanka to celebrate his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh