Prophet Isaac Nyarko, founder of Grace Impartation Power Ministry International, made a startling declaration during a radio interview on Accra FM on 28 August 2026

The clergyman, known as Prophet Dr Power Man, said he would willingly give his life if it enabled President Mahama to serve a third term

President Mahama has previously stated he has no interest in extending his time in office beyond the constitutional limit

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian clergyman has made a striking declaration, telling a national radio audience that he would willingly give up his life to help President John Dramani Mahama secure a third term in office.

Prophet Isaac Nyarko, founder of the Grace Impartation Power Ministry International and widely known as Prophet Dr Power Man, made the remarks during an interview on Accra FM on August 28, 2026.

Prophet Isaac Nyarko offers to die as aacrifice for President John Mahama to get a third term. Photo credit: KON Media & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, He framed his offer not as political pressure but as a voluntary act of devotion, drawing on Ghana's independence-era history to lend weight to his position.

Clergyman offers personal sacrifice for Mahama

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by earlier Ghanaian leaders, Prophet Nyarko argued that laying down one's life for a national cause had ample historical precedent.

The founder of the Grace Impartation Power Ministry International made clear that he was not lobbying the President to seek an extended mandate but was instead signalling his own readiness should such a sacrifice ever be required.

"I am not forcing Mahama to go for a third term, but if Mahama wants someone to be used as a sacrifice for him to go for a third term, I, Prophet Dr Power Man, can donate my life. Do you know that sometimes people don't understand spirituality and physicality?" he said.

"Some of our past leaders, some of them laid down their lives for the country with their blood. Most of them died during the Gold Coast era. Kwame Nkrumah died because of Ghana, and most of them…" he added.

The remarks have since ignited considerable debate across Ghana's political and religious circles.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mahama distances himself from third-term talk

Ghana's constitution strictly caps the presidential mandate, and President Mahama, who is currently serving his second non-consecutive term, is constitutionally required to leave office in 2028.

The Head of State has on previous occasions publicly ruled out any ambition to extend his stay in power, making his position on the matter clear.

Despite the President's stated stance, conversations around a potential mandate extension have persisted in public discourse, with the prophet's latest comments adding fresh fuel to an already lively national conversation.

Ghanaians reject Mahama third-term agenda

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a new nationwide poll by Global InfoAnalytics had captured public opinion on President Mahama’s stance on the two-term constitutional limit.

The survey, which covered 7,761 registered voters across all 16 regions, was conducted between July 15 and 24, 2026.

Sentiment was sharply divided when respondents were asked about lobby groups that were actively pushing Mahama to contest again.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh