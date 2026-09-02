Queenie has responded to critics discussing her relationship with Ketse, one of Abu Trica’s close friends

The controversy began after a video showed Ketse giving her a peck during an outing

She maintained that her family knows the truth about her life and rejected unsolicited advice from social commentators

Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie and identified as the wife of Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, has clapped back at critics amid allegations that she is cheating on her husband.

Abu Trica’s wife fires back at critics questioning her relationship with Ketse. Image credit: Queenie, ghostboygist

Source: Instagram

The rumours began after Queenie shared a video of herself spending time with Ketse, who is reportedly one of Abu Trica’s close friends.

The pair appeared comfortable around each other, while Ketse was also seen giving Queenie a peck.

The footage generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning the nature of their relationship. Others recorded videos advising Queenie to be mindful of her actions while her husband remains in the United States facing trial.

Check out the X video below:

Queenie rejects unsolicited advice from critics

Responding to the criticism through Snapchat, Queenie mocked people who had reportedly set up cameras to offer her relationship advice.

She questioned why her personal life had become a “full-time assignment” for strangers and advised her critics to examine their own lives before judging hers.

She wrote:

“Some of you really need to check yourselves before coming to check me. Your own matter can keep a whole family awake at night, but you have the confidence to come and dissect somebody else’s life.”

Queenie further asked her critics to preserve their advice for members of their own families because she did not need it. According to the flamboyant lady, the people closest to her understand who she is and are aware of what happens in her life.

Queenie addresses relationship with Ketse

Addressing Ketse directly in her post, Queenie suggested that their friendship had existed for a long time and was not a recent development.

She stated:

“Me and Ketse? This is not today, and definitely not your concern.”

She also warned critics not to interpret her silence as ignorance, stressing that she sees the comments and videos circulating about her but chooses not to respond to everyone.

Check out the X post below:

She added.

“I just don’t have the time, energy, or interest to respond to everybody. Not every noise deserves an answer.”

Queenie ended her message by telling her critics to continue recording videos, holding meetings and offering advice because she was done explaining herself.

Her response follows an earlier clarification in which she reportedly said she had known Ketse since 2015, before she began dating Abu Trica.

Despite the continuing online allegations, neither Queenie nor Ketse has confirmed having a romantic relationship, and the circulating video alone does not prove that she cheated.

Abu Trica's wife deletes all videos of them together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of Abu Trica, a Swedru-based businessman, for alleged multimillion-dollar romance fraud, and his baby mama Queenie's reaction to the development.

Queenie deleted their shared videos and swiftly locked her social media account, which raised eyebrows and sparked discussions across social media.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh