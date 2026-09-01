3 Dead, 15 Injured As Armed Group Strikes New Winneba

Three people died, and about 15 others were injured after violent clashes broke out in New Winneba in the Central Region on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

A group of roughly 300 armed individuals from three nearby communities stormed the township, attacking residents and destroying property

The Inspector-General of Police deployed additional personnel and two armoured vehicles to reinforce security in the area

Three people have lost their lives, and approximately 15 others have been hospitalised following a violent attack on New Winneba Township in Ghana's Central Region on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

Chaos erupts in New Winneba, Central Region, leaving three dead and about 15 injured as armed men damage property and police reinforce security. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that those receiving treatment, among them a police officer, were transferred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

What happened in New Winneba

According to police, a group of around 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze descended on New Winneba at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The attackers, armed with stones, cutlasses, and sticks, targeted residents and caused widespread destruction to shops, stores, and other property within the community.

Officers from the Winneba Divisional Headquarters and the Agona Swedru District Patrols were swiftly deployed to the scene to contain the unrest and restore order.

Police response to the New Winneba unrest

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno responded by dispatching reinforcement personnel from the National Police Headquarters, supported by two armoured vehicles, to strengthen security operations on the ground.

The Ghana Police Service has since stated that the situation is under control, with security personnel remaining on deployment to prevent further incidents.

The Service added that additional information would be released as investigations progress.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway leaves two dead and six injured. Image credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

2 die in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two people lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle crash at Dr Marbel Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles: a DAF truck, a Volkswagen Sprinter bus, and a tricycle.

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded quickly, dispatching personnel to manage the scene and assist victims caught in the wreckage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh