A Las Vegas jury has convicted Duane 'Keffe D' Davis on Monday, August 31, 2026, after less than three hours of deliberation

Davis, 63, was found guilty of murder with use of a deadly weapon in the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago

Prosecutors built their case partly on Davis' own memoir and recorded interviews in which he discussed his alleged role in the attack

A Las Vegas jury has convicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis of murder in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, closing the most enduring unsolved case in music history after nearly three decades.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty of Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder in Las Vegas. Image credit: Shikika Road Safety

Source: Facebook

The verdict was returned on Monday, August 31, 2026, following less than three hours of deliberation. Davis, who is 63 years old, was found guilty of murder with the use of a deadly weapon — the first criminal conviction ever secured in relation to Tupac's death.

How prosecutors built their case

Davis was not accused of personally firing the shots that struck Tupac.

Prosecutors instead argued that he orchestrated the attack and helped supply the weapon used during the shooting.

The motive, according to the prosecution, was retaliation for a confrontation earlier that evening at the MGM Grand, in which Tupac and members of his entourage clashed with Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson.

Central to the prosecution's case were Davis' own words.

Investigators drew on statements he made in recorded conversations, media interviews, and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he discussed the events surrounding Tupac's death.

Prosecutors argued those repeated disclosures constituted evidence of his role in organising the attack.

The defence pushed back on that framing, with Davis' lawyer arguing that the admissions were embellished or fabricated for personal gain, including financial reward and public attention, and that they could not be treated as reliable confessions.

The night Tupac was shot

Tupac Amaru Shakur was shot multiple times on September 7, 1996, while travelling in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight in Las Vegas.

He was 25 years old when he died in hospital six days later.

The shooting sparked widespread speculation about who was responsible, with theories circulating for decades across the music industry and among the rapper's global fanbase.

No one had previously been charged or convicted in connection with the case.

What happens next?

Following the verdict, Davis indicated his intention to appeal.

He faces a possible life sentence, with sentencing scheduled for October 13, 2026.

An X post announcing Duane Keffe D's conviction is below.

LA rapper ColdheartedAC arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent arrest of Los Angeles rapper ColdheartedAC, whose real name is Ada William Obayuwana, in connection with an alleged $8.1 million stolen check scheme.

This high-profile case underscores the increasing prevalence of organised fraud operations targeting vulnerable individuals and institutions.

Despite his rising career in the music industry, Obayuwana now faces serious legal repercussions following accusations of bank fraud and identity theft.

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Source: YEN.com.gh