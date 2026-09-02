Constructing a basic five-unit commercial block could cost between GH¢150,000 and GH¢220,000

The estimate covers the main structure, roofing, roller shutters and basic finishing but excludes the land

The building’s dimensions, location, soil conditions and finishing materials will determine the final cost

Building a five-unit commercial block can provide a property owner with space for personal businesses or a regular source of rental income.

Amount required to complete a five-unit commercial block in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the amount required to complete such a project in Ghana depends on several factors, including the size of each unit, the construction location, the building materials selected and the quality of the finishing.

For this estimate, each commercial unit is assumed to measure approximately three metres by four metres. The five adjoining units would consequently provide a combined internal floor area of about 60 square metres.

The proposed structure would have concrete foundations, block walls, reinforced pillars, roofing, plastering, painting, electrical wiring and individual metal roller shutters.

Estimated building expenses

According to ExactoCost’s construction pricing database, a 50kg bag of general cement was priced at approximately GH¢101 in Greater Accra during the second quarter of 2026.

The national benchmark for a six-inch concrete block was approximately GH¢6.20, while blockwork labour in Greater Accra was estimated at GH¢213 per square metre.

Manual roller shutters advertised by suppliers and fabricators in Ghana generally cost between GH¢4,500 and GH¢6,000, depending on their measurements and the materials used. Installing shutters for five units could therefore require between GH¢22,500 and GH¢30,000.

The estimated construction expenses are presented below:

Construction work Estimated cost Foundation and concrete flooring GH¢28,000–40,000 Blocks, cement, pillars and lintels GH¢24,000–35,000 Roofing structure and sheets GH¢16,000–25,000 Five manual roller shutters GH¢22,500–30,000 Plastering, painting and floor finishing GH¢24,000–38,000 Basic electrical installation GH¢5,000–9,000 Labour, transportation and contingency GH¢28,000–45,000 Estimated total GH¢150,000–220,000

The calculation covers a modest commercial structure without premium tiles, decorative ceilings, washrooms, air conditioners or advanced electrical installations.

Additional costs to consider

The estimated amount does not include the price of the land, architectural drawings, building permits, utility connections and major drainage works.

Ground conditions could also affect the budget. A site with weak soil, poor access or significant slopes may require additional excavation, filling or reinforcement.

GH¢50,000 may be enough to start the foundation and complete part of the blockwork. However, it would be insufficient to complete all five units to a usable standard.

A prospective owner should therefore prepare at least GH¢150,000 for a basic five-unit commercial block. The budget could move closer to GH¢220,000 or higher when stronger materials, improved finishing and contractor charges are included.

A quantity surveyor should also prepare a Bill of Quantities based on the actual dimensions and design before construction begins.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh