Ghana's CID Director-General, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, issued a stern warning to cybercriminals operating online

COP Donkor said the CID is ramping up digital forensics and international cooperation to track down offenders

Her remarks came in a September 2, 2026 report that has since stirred widespread and intense attention online

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Ghana's top criminal investigations officer has put cybercriminals on notice, warning that operating behind a screen will not keep them beyond the reach of the law.

Ghana's CID Director-General, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, warns cybercriminals of intensified digital forensics and international cooperation to enforce accountability. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), delivered a direct message to those who believe the internet shields their identity from prosecutors.

"To cyberthreat actors or criminals, who believe the internet provides anonymity, let me be clear: anonymity does not mean immunity," she said.

CID strengthening digital crime fight

The warning, reported by KwadwoSheldon on September 2, 2026, came as COP Donkor outlined the department's sharpened approach to tackling cybercrime in Ghana.

She confirmed that the CID is stepping up intelligence-led investigations alongside digital forensics capabilities, while deepening cooperation with international partners to ensure that offenders are identified, tracked and brought before the courts, regardless of where they operate from.

Why COP Donkor's message matters

Cybercrime has become a growing concern across West Africa, with fraudsters increasingly exploiting digital platforms to target victims locally and abroad.

COP Donkor's remarks signal that Ghanaian authorities are committed to closing the gap between online criminal activity and accountability.

Her statement reflects a deliberate push by the CID to modernise its investigative tools and align with global standards in combating digital threats, making clear that no level of technical concealment will serve as a permanent defence against prosecution.

The Instagram post below contains a video of the CID boss.

GIS arrests 17 suspected cyber fraudsters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) arrested 17 foreign nationals believed to be part of a cyber fraud syndicate and freed 85 suspected victims of forced labour following a dawn raid on a facility in Dawhenya, Greater Accra, on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Reports by Citinewsroom on July 31, 2026, indicated that the officers from the GIS National Enforcement Team acted on a tip-off from residents, as they descended on a premises opposite the China West Mall in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The facility is reportedly owned by Oga Toyas, Chief Executive Officer of TOYAS Group Limited.

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Source: YEN.com.gh