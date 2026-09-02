Former boxer Ayittey Powers appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, weeks after his arrest

National Sports Authority Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah withdrew the case that had stemmed from an alleged threat

Following his discharge, the popular Ghanaian boxer was filmed at the beach undergoing a spiritual cleansing ritual

Former Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers walked free from the Dansoman Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah withdrew the complaint filed against him.

Ayittey Powers discharged after court appearance: Former boxer storms beach for a spiritual cleansing. Image credit: Ghbrain, Ayittey Powers

Source: Facebook

Powers had been arrested on August 24, 2026, in connection with an alleged threat directed at the NSA boss.

His court appearance on September 2 brought the matter to a close after the complainant opted not to pursue the case further.

Ayittey Powers thanks God after legal ordeal

Speaking after his discharge, the former boxer conveyed deep gratitude to God for guiding him through what he described as a testing period.

He said the experience had reinforced his faith and given him a renewed understanding of divine love.

Ayittey Powers also offered brief reflections on his time in custody, indicating that it had not been without lessons.

He suggested that what he learned during that period would be shared publicly in due course, without elaborating further.

Ayittey Powers heads to beach for spiritual cleansing

In the hours following his release, Powers was seen at the Valley beach taking part in what appeared to be a spiritual cleansing ceremony.

A video circulating on social media shows him engaged in the ritual, visibly relieved and expressing thanks to God as he sought to draw a line under the legal battle that had drawn widespread public attention.

The cleansing appeared to serve as a personal and spiritual marker, signalling his transition out of the ordeal and back to ordinary life.

The X video of Ayittey Powers at the Valley Beach is below.

Ayittey Powers apologises to NSA boss

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on retired Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers' public apology to NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah amid reports of a police inquiry into alleged threats.

Powers' denial of owning a gun and clarification of his earlier remarks have sparked significant public discourse surrounding accountability and the impact of statements made by public figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh