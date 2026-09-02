Respected sports journalist Saddick Adams took a dig at Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's thanksgiving party, questioning its timing and format two months after the World Cup

The comments come amid growing buzz around the event, which was also flagged by other social media personalities before Adams weighed in

The thanksgiving party has also fuelled fresh dating rumours involving Asare and actress Sylvia Davis

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Respected Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams has taken a dig at Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare over his recent thanksgiving party.

Journalist Saddick Adams questions the essence of Benjamin Asare's "World Cup Thanksgiving Service." Image credit: Benjamin Asare.

Source: Instagram

He questioned the essence of styling it as a "World Cup Thanksgiving Service" complete with models and glamour girls, two months after the tournament had ended.

Asare's thanksgiving party at Oasis Lounge in Osu on August 30, 2026, was organised to celebrate his standout performances at the 2026 World Cup, where he became the first home-based Ghanaian goalkeeper to feature at the tournament.

His displays earned him a string of rewards, including a $38,000 vehicle from JAC Motors, a plot of land, and multiple brand endorsements.

The party itself quickly became a talking point beyond football circles, with attendees and guests drawing attention on social media well before Adams' comments surfaced.

Buzz builds around Asare's thanksgiving party

That attention had already been building online before Adams weighed in, with social media personalities hinting that there was more to the event than met the eye.

Ghanaian Journalist with X username FIFA and CAF's Baby Girl wrote:

"Plenty things happened at Asare's thanksgiving party. Wow."

Angel FM broadcaster, Don Summer, added simply: "Herrrrrrr, listo."

Although he did not mention Asare by name, Saddick Adams appeared to reference the same event in a post questioning its essence.

He wrote:

"'World Cup Thanksgiving Service' two months after World Cup with models and glamour girls. What is that one too?"

Saddick Adams' X post on Benjamin Asare's thanksgiving service is below.

Reactions to Saddick Adams' comments

Adams' remarks triggered a wave of reactions online, with opinions split between defending Asare's choices and questioning his spending.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

carlyngyimah wrote:

"It's obvious he didn't spend a dime on that programme. D Black is simply leveraging his popularity and influence to help revive his club. You guys should relax with the slander."

sizzlergh said:

"A very {expletive} decision! Where are his advisors? Vozinha at 40 is still looking to do better and got a good offer after the World Cup because many people are showing him love with rich things. It seems he doesn't care and he's comfortable, but I don't blame him. He's already heading into retirement, so it looks good to blow money away."

AlfredEshu46777 commented:

"No sense dey inside. Instead of him investing, he dey spend, then years later he go come complain and start dey seek help."

King_Kwes14 indicated:

"It is called getting appearance fees to host a party at a lounge. It is common with musicians, let Asare make some extra money small."

beacon1609 added:

"The ones who won the trophy sef are not even doing thanksgiving."

Benjamin Asare's Thanksgiving sparks Sylvia Davis rumours

Asare's thanksgiving party has also sparked rumours linking Asare to actress Sylvia Davis, after a video showed the pair deep in conversation at the event.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many speculating about a possible romance between them.

Sylvia Davis had already addressed earlier online speculation about her identity in a lighthearted Instagram post, poking fun at bloggers before the thanksgiving footage even surfaced.

That post did little to quiet the chatter once the new video emerged, and reactions ranged from playful teasing to caution about her intentions.

The rumours add another layer to an event that was originally meant to celebrate Asare's World Cup exploits.

Asare's journey from trotro to $38,000 car

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Benjamin Asare's remarkable rise from working as a trotro conductor to owning a $38,000 vehicle captured the attention of many Ghanaians.

Before turning professional, Asare worked various odd jobs in Korle Gonno, including bending steel, carpentry, and serving as a trotro mate, before dedicating himself fully to football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh