Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko surprised gospel musician Adwoa Power at her album launch with a brand-new Toyota Corolla LE and GH¢20,000

A video circulating on social media on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, showed Adwoa Power posing excitedly beside the newly gifted car

The gesture marks Salinko's second high-profile car gift in recent times, cementing his reputation as a generous figure in Ghana's entertainment industry

Kumawood actor and businessman Oboy Salinko turned Adwoa Power's album launch into an unforgettable occasion, presenting the Ghanaian gospel musician with a brand-new Toyota Corolla LE and GH¢20,000 in cash.

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko gifts gospel musician Adwoa Power a Toyota Corolla and GH¢20,000. Image credit: Salinko AskGhmedia

Source: Facebook

The surprise gift was captured on video and began circulating widely on social media on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

In the footage, Adwoa Power could be seen beaming with joy as she stood beside the vehicle, which Salinko presented to her as a show of support for her music career.

Salinko's growing reputation for generosity

The album launch gift has drawn significant attention online, not least because it follows closely on the heels of another high-profile car donation Salinko made to a fellow Ghanaian entertainer.

The back-to-back gestures have firmly established the Kumawood figure as one of the more generous personalities in Ghana's creative space, with many praising his willingness to invest in the people around him.

Salinko, who built his profile through Ghana's Kumawood film industry before expanding into business, has become increasingly known for acts of this kind.

His support for Adwoa Power, a gospel musician whose album launch drew considerable buzz, adds a new chapter to that reputation.

The X video of Adwoa Power with the car is below.

Reactions to Oboy Salinko's gift

Social media users wasted no time responding to the viral video, with a mix of admiration and curiosity filling the comment sections.

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

"Salinko has money oo."

@sammy said:

"But wait, where did he get all this money."

@Jassica commented:

"God bless him."

Salinko gifts Nana Yaw Asare a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, known as Oboy Salinko, and his generous gift to legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare, which included a car and a significant cash donation.

The heartfelt moment unfolded during a church service, where Asare's emotional response underscored the deep appreciation for his contributions to the gospel music industry and the impact of Salinko's gesture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh