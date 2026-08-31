MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, shared items with new senior high school (SHS) students as part of "Week 2" of his ongoing constituency donation tour

The gesture comes weeks after Dumelo cut the sod for a new senior high school project in the same constituency

The initiative sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his generosity and others questioning the long-term impact of such gestures

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has continued to win hearts in his constituency after sharing items with new senior high school (SHS) students as part of an ongoing distribution tour across the area.

MP John Dumelo shares items with new SHS students in Ayawaso West as part of his ongoing constituency tour. Image credit: John Dumelo.

Source: Twitter

In August 2026, Dumelo cut the sod for a new day senior high school in Pantang, part of his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The land for the project was secured after weeks of negotiation with the EP Church Ghana, which agreed to hand over the site once Dumelo explained the constituency's needs.

He said the initiative was aimed at making Ayawaso a one-stop constituency for quality education, noting that the area's only existing secondary school, STEM, is more science-focused.

The school, which is being funded by Dumelo and a group of friends, is expected to welcome its first intake of students by September 2027, following a nine-month construction target.

Dumelo shares items with SHS students

That push for quality education in the constituency continued this week, after Dumelo shared items with new SHS students as part of his ongoing tour of the area.

On August 30, 2026, the MP took to X to describe the initiative as "Week 2" of his effort, noting that he was moving from area to area within the constituency to ensure every child benefited. He wrote:

"Week 2 of sharing items to my new SHS students from Ayawaso West. I am moving to each area in my constituency to make sure each child benefits."

He also acknowledged the support of Ohemaa detergents and Chopbox, a school lunchbox brand, for backing the initiative, tagging the post with the hashtag #idey4u.

John Dumelo's X post is below.

Reactions to John Dumelo's SHS donation

Dumelo's latest gesture drew a mix of reactions online, with some praising his generosity while others questioned the long-term impact of such initiatives.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

owusuUTD wrote:

"Honorable can switch party alliance and join NPP? Presidential role vacancy dey o."

anthelme___ said:

"If dem f**k up komot Dumelo, dem go beg for am back, the new person go hear word. Wey the seat go return give Dumelo."

bigBOY_tins commented:

"Oh honorable, you forgot to put party colors on the items like your predecessor did."

andrewsniiq indicated:

"Double edged sword. In one way he is entrenching himself into the hearts and mind of the constituents. In another way he is cultivating a habit dependency on bread crumbs instead of citizens demanding a working system that will give them more than just this."

BraChina12345 added:

"Even if u dey chop the money sef we no dey care, at least u dey use am take do good thing. God bless you, Mr John."

Linus_4Real wrote:

"Unless Maa Lydia shares one plot of land to the Ayawaso people ooo. Efo Dumelo dey make the work hard for Maa Lydia. Kudos, Honorable."

BrunoAlva86070 commented:

"Your opponent BP will raise ooo. Slow down, Honorable."

Dumelo speaks on MP's financial gain

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo pushed back against the idea that serving as an MP comes with direct financial gain, insisting that people's motivations for seeking office vary widely.

Responding to a social media user's question about what drives people into politics, whether money, passion, or prestige, he said:

"People have different reasons for wanting to go to parliament... but money no dey inside like that."

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Source: YEN.com.gh