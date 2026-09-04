Cassandra Wilson died on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at her home in Jackson, Mississippi, her manager Robert Torre confirmed

The Hinds County Coroner's Office confirmed Wilson died from natural causes, with family and close friends by her side

Time magazine once named Wilson 'America's best singer,' and she won two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album across her career

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Cassandra Wilson, widely regarded as one of the defining voices in American jazz, has died at the age of 70. Her manager, Robert Torre, confirmed the news following her death on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, at her residence in Jackson, Mississippi.

Cassandra Wilson, two-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist, dies at 70. Image credit: Wavy TV

Source: Facebook

Torre announced the passing in a statement shared with WBGO, describing her final moments as peaceful. Wilson died surrounded by family, close friends and her manager.

The Hinds County Coroner's Office subsequently confirmed to People magazine that natural causes were responsible for her death.

Cassandra Wilson's career that redefined jazz vocals

Cassandra Wilson's contribution to jazz stretched across several decades and earned her recognition well beyond the genre's core audience.

In 2001, Time magazine named her "America's best singer," a tribute to the singular quality of her voice and the breadth of her influence on American music.

Her recording career produced two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album. She first claimed the honour in 1997 for New Moon Daughter, then returned to claim the same award more than a decade later in 2009 for Loverly.

The two victories underscored the consistency of her artistry across different periods of her career.

Cassandra Wilson's family requests privacy

Following the announcement of Wilson's death, Torre asked the public to give her loved ones space to grieve.

Torre added that details regarding memorial services and further arrangements would be shared at a later date.

Wilson's death closes the chapter on a life devoted to music that moved listeners and commanded the respect of fellow musicians around the world.

Her recordings and performances leave behind a body of work that will continue to define her legacy for generations to come.

The Facebook post announcing Cassandra Wilson's death is below.

Dolly Parton dies at 80

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the life and legacy of Dolly Parton, the iconic country music legend who passed away at the age of 80.

As a beloved figure in American music, her contributions transcended the industry, particularly through her philanthropic efforts that included the Imagination Library, which has distributed millions of free books to children worldwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh