Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and activist who became the face of second-wave feminism, has died at her home in New York City at the age of 92

Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram account, describing her as passing away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, with no cause of death disclosed

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by President Barack Obama for her decades of activism advancing women's rights

Gloria Steinem, the trailblazing journalist and activist who became the public face of the American women's movement, has died at her home in New York City. She was 92.

Trailblazing journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, the face of second-wave feminism, has died at 92. Image credit: PopBase.

Source: Twitter

Her passing was announced in a statement posted on her verified Instagram account, which read:

"Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end."

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1934, Steinem graduated from Smith College in 1956 with a degree in government studies before spending two years in India on a fellowship, an experience she credited with shaping her activism.

Gloria Steinem's rise to national fame

Her first brush with national fame came in 1963, when she went undercover as a Playboy bunny to write an exposé on the poor working conditions endured by servers at Hugh Hefner's Playboy clubs.

That early investigative work set the tone for a career that would go on to define an entire era of feminist activism.

Steinem went on to co-found the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971, aimed at increasing the number of women in political office, and helped launch Ms. magazine, cementing her status as the face of second-wave feminism.

An update on Steinem's death was posted by Pop Base on X.

Steinem's decades of activism remembered

Her decades of advocacy touched reproductive freedom, domestic violence prevention, and workplace gender equality.

Steinem's work played a role in changes that allowed women to apply for credit cards without a man's signature, gain admission to previously all-male Ivy League schools, and legally access reproductive rights in the United States.

Among her many honours, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, in 2013.

Despite a cancer diagnosis at age 52, which was caught early, Steinem remained active well into her later years, continuing her advocacy work almost right up until her death.

Steinem's final years and legacy

Her foundation said she spent her recent years doing what she loved most: being in community with others and writing, including hosting "Talking Circles," a tradition at her home that her foundation says will continue in her memory.

Her forthcoming memoir, An Unexpected Life, had been scheduled for release on September 22, 2026.

Carla Jeffery's death shakes the entertainment world

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Disney's Zombies actress Carla Jeffery died on September 1, 2026, at the age of 33.

Her death was confirmed by her talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, in a statement shared on Instagram, with no cause of death disclosed.

Jeffery's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from her co-stars and fans, with her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, later sharing a heartbreaking final text message he had sent her shortly before her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh