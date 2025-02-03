Kai Cenat in a video from the 67th Grammy Awards spotted Ghanaian singer King Promise on the red carpet and rushed to share pleasantries

The popular streamer was super excited to see the Ghanaian artiste again after they met last year when Kai Cenat visited Ghana for the first time

The video stirred reactions on social media with many Ghanaians expressing joy at seeing the beautiful relationship the pair shared

Popular US streamer Kai Cenat reunited with Ghanaian singer King Promise at the 67th Grammy Awards, sparking excitement on social media.

In a video from the event, Kai spotted King Promise on the red carpet and rushed to exchange pleasantries. The two first met in March 2024 when Kai visited Ghana for the first time. Their latest meeting showed the strong bond they have built.

Kai, dressed in a well-tailored suit, admired King Promise’s grey outfit and praised his style. The moment became playful when Kai tapped King Promise’s bald head, making both of them laugh.

The video went viral on social meida, with many Ghanaians happy to see their friendship. Some recalled their first meeting, where they were seen in a parking lot taking pictures during Kai’s visit to Ghana.

Reactions to Kia Cenat-King Promise meeting at the Grammys

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

djcyborggh said:

"If ebi Ghana man wey touch ein head like we get plenty things to talk 😂😂😂. Bibini y3 Nipa oo yoo."

iamprincejoey commented:

"If it was Stone by now y'all mount your sticking mouth on him , y'all wn't , let us learn to support everyone in Ghana."

lavy_maserati said:

"Kai doesn't "kae" who King is😂 but man had play along cus of camera."

ericato2 wrote:

"Ghanaian artistes always not on point with their dressing.🤔"

gogglified said:

"Who get @IamKingPromise. Music video which got French Montana in it. The song was a vibe."

connect4241 commented:

"Lol 😂 VAR catch King Promise… Kai Cenat skipped the handshake lol.😂"

Tems wins second Grammy Award

Tems was also present at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday and she bagged the Best African Music Performance award with the ‘Love Me Jeje’ tune.

YEN.com.gh reported that the award was the Nigerian singer's second career Grammy award and many people are happy for her.

The Nigerian singer's song was produced by popular Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz who has also received plaudits for his work.

