Travellers heading to Egypt have been given an important update ahead of 2027

A change to the country’s visa charges is set to affect some visitors from January

The latest directive also provides clarity on fees that had earlier caused confusion

Travellers planning to visit Egypt will pay more for a standard single-entry visa from January 2027.

The Egyptian government has approved an increase in entry and transit visa charges, with the new rates taking effect on January 1, 2027.

Egypt raises entry visa fees from January 2027. Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN & mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The adjustment means the base cost of a single-entry visa will rise from $30 (about GH¢351.45) to $33 (about GH¢386.60).

Egypt increases single-entry visa fee

The new visa charges were detailed in Circular No. 173/2026 issued by the Egyptian Travel Agents Association (E.T.A.A.) to stakeholders in the tourism industry.

According to the circular, the single-entry visa fee will increase by $3 (about GH¢35.15), following an Egyptian Cabinet decision dated August 13, 2026.

The new base rate will therefore be $33 (about GH¢386.60), effective January 1, 2027.

The increase applies to entry and transit visas issued at Egyptian entry points.

Digital visa-on-arrival to cost $39

Travellers using Egypt's digital visa-on-arrival system at Cairo International Airport will also pay more under the new arrangement.

The digital visa-on-arrival system, which uses a QR code instead of the traditional physical visa sticker, will have a total cost of $39 (about GH¢456.89).

The amount comprises the $33 (about GH¢386.60) base visa fee and an additional $6 (about GH¢70.29) for service, issuance and payment-related charges, including taxes.

The system was introduced at Cairo International Airport as a new way for eligible travellers to obtain their entry visas.

Egypt clarifies earlier visa fee confusion

The latest clarification also addresses uncertainty surrounding an earlier 2026 decree that referred to a $15 (about GH¢175.73) component for entry and transit permits.

The change does not mean travellers will suddenly pay an additional $15 (about GH¢175.73) on top of the previous $30 (about GH¢351.45) visa charge.

Instead, the relevant component was previously $12 (about GH¢140.58), meaning the adjustment represents a net increase of $3 (about GH¢35.15).

This brings the standard single-entry visa fee to $33 (about GH¢386.60) from January 2027.

Egypt's e-Visa fees remain unchanged for now

The new charges should not be confused with Egypt's pre-arranged electronic visa, or e-Visa.

The e-Visa is obtained before travelling through Egypt's official online system and remains separate from the digital visa-on-arrival process at Cairo International Airport.

The current listed price for a single-entry tourist e-Visa is $30 (about GH¢351.45), while a multiple-entry e-Visa costs $65 (about GH¢761.48).

No updated fee structure for these pre-arranged e-Visas has been officially announced yet, meaning travellers should monitor official announcements for any future changes.

For travellers planning trips to Egypt in 2027, the key change is therefore the increase in the standard single-entry visa fee from $30 (about GH¢351.45) to $33 (about GH¢386.60), while the digital visa-on-arrival option at Cairo International Airport will cost $39 (about GH¢456.89).

Canada seeks foreign workers for 3 sectors

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authority had launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces.

Health care, education and early childhood education were among the key sectors Canada was looking to fill with international talent.

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland had secured millions in funding for the recruitment push.

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Source: YEN.com.gh