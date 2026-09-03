Sokoo Hemaa took to Instagram to share the painful news of her father, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim's passing

The veteran Ghanaian radio and TV personality shared she and her father had quietly endured a difficult year together before his death

Sokoo Hemaa disclosed that her father's final words to her, spoken just days before he died, continued to stay with her

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Melody Kukua Ibrahim, popularly known as Sokoo Hemaa Kukuaa, has announced the death of her father, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, in a heartfelt Instagram post that has moved many of her followers, including friends and colleagues.

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Sokoo Hemaa Kukua loses her father, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim. Photo source: Sokoo Hemaa Kukua

Source: Facebook

The award-winning Amansan TV presenter shared the painful news across two posts, published on Monday, August 31, and Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Sokoo Hemaa's father remain unknown, with the media personality failing to specify in her posts.

In her tribute, she shared that the two of them had quietly navigated a difficult year together, one she described as filled with days of smiling, days of crying, and days of feeling completely empty.

Sokoo Hemaa Kukua's tribute to late father

What made the veteran media personality message particularly poignant was her reference to a final conversation with her father.

The Anigye Krom TV show host wrote that his words, spoken to her just the Saturday before his passing, still ring in her ears.

Though she did not share the specific details of what he said, the weight of those last words was clear throughout her tribute.

"I knew a day like this would come but didn't know it was so close," she wrote, before signing off with the Akan farewell phrase, "Daaaa Damerifa due," a traditional expression of condolence offered when someone passes on.

She also took time to acknowledge the support system that has held her together, expressing deep gratitude to friends and family whose encouragement, she said, keeps her going every single day.

Sokoo Hemaa had previously spoken warmly about her father on previous occasions, including a touching Father's Day tribute in 2016, in which she detailed their bond and the stories he shared with her over the years.

The Instagram posts of Sokoo Hemaa Kukua mourning the demise of her father are below:

Fans, colleagues react to Sokoo Hemaa's loss

The news drew an outpouring of sympathy from fans and colleagues across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@reelsbymrfrimpong wrote:

"My deepest condolences to the family and you🙏."

@modernafrica_ said:

"😢😢 Aww, sorry 🥲. Accept my condolence. May God strengthen you."

@clementosuarez commented:

"Accept my condolences. May God strengthen you and the family."

Selassie Ibrahim mourns her husband's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim as she publicly mourned the death of her husband, Alhaji Adam Issaka Ibrahim, a former Agriculture Minister and Member of Parliament.

The heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram resonated deeply, as it illustrated not only her profound loss but also the lasting impact of Ibrahim's legacy on Ghanaian politics and public life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh