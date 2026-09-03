Adobea's mother revealed the family was on a Sunday outing on August 30, 2026, when the footage that sparked public concern was recorded

The parents said TikToker Efya Gongon explained the video was meant to advise minors against drinking alcohol before it was shot

Adobea's parents have addressed the backlash publicly and made a direct appeal to Ghanaians over the controversial incident

The parents of young content creator Adobea have broken their silence over a viral video that generated widespread criticism online, offering their account of the events leading up to the controversial footage.

Adobea's parents break their silence after a viral video of a young content creator sparked outrage. Image credit: Ezra TV, Dek360Ghana

Source: Facebook

Adobea's mother stated that she was physically present when the video was recorded.

She said the family had gone out together on Sunday, August 30, 2026, during which she personally consumed the beverage that later appeared in the content.

Adobea's parent on the video creation

According to the mother, TikToker Efya Gongon told her the footage was intended to carry an advisory message warning young people against drinking alcohol.

With that context provided, Adobea then filled the bottle with water before the content was recorded, her mother explained.

The clarification seeks to address the concern expressed by many social media users who were troubled by the sight of the young girl appearing to interact with what looked like an alcoholic beverage.

Adobea's parents appeal for public forgiveness

Addressing the public reaction directly, Adobea's mother expressed regret over the distress the video caused and acknowledged that the level of concern raised online had not gone unnoticed by the family.

She assured the public that nothing of the sort would happen again, indicating the family had taken the criticism seriously.

The parents formally appealed for forgiveness from members of the public, stressing that there was no intention to cause alarm or outrage.

The parents' statement follows earlier responses from both Efya Gongon and Adobea herself, who had previously issued an apology over the incident.

The X video of Adobea's parents is below.

Reactions to Adobea's parents' remarks

Social media users had mixed reactions to the parents' explanation.

Eddy Blay wrote:

"S3 mo nim sei de3 mo nkoso saaa wae all in the name of Content creation."

Fred Hofman noted:

"Hmmmmm someone comment the parent will come out to say was water and truly it's happening."

Abubakar Seidu added:

"Mama, you drunk in front of her, only God will save this child."

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Adobea's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah's strong criticism of adults featured in a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator.

The incident has sparked public outrage, as many question the responsibility and oversight adults should provide in public settings for vulnerable individuals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh