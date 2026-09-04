Footage of Nigerian streamer Peller reacting to UK police stopping billionaire King Ochacho over a parking issue has spread quickly online

Peller appeared genuinely thrown off that officers went ahead with enforcement despite the Rolls-Royce parked in front of them

Nigerians online have turned the clip into a wider conversation about how wealth is treated differently at home compared to abroad

Footage of Nigerian streamer Peller's reaction to watching UK police stop billionaire real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking dispute has spread quickly across social media.

Peller's reaction to UK police stopping King Ochacho's Rolls-Royce has gone viral. Image credit: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The clip, recorded during one of King Ochacho's ongoing London streaming outings, began circulating on X on September 3, 2026.

It captured Ochacho, seated in his white Rolls-Royce convertible with his son, singer Ice King, and Peller in tow, being approached by UK police over how the car had been positioned in what looked like a restricted or public zone.

Ochacho, whose real name is Mohammed Odey Adah, founded the Ochacho Group and had earlier revealed plans for a run of extravagant UK livestreams featuring several new convertible Rolls-Royces, with Peller and members of his family joining the trip.

The parking stop happened in the middle of one of those sessions.

Peller reacts to UK police stopping Ochacho

None of that build-up, however, is what made the clip take off.

What actually pulled attention was Peller's expression once it became clear the officers had no intention of backing down simply because of the vehicle's price tag.

He appeared genuinely caught off guard that the presence of an expensive car did nothing to change how the police handled the situation.

As the exchange played out live, viewers could hear Peller and the group processing the moment in real time, with his reaction becoming the clearest illustration of a mismatch between how wealth is often perceived to operate and how UK authorities actually enforce the law.

Peller's viral reaction is below.

Nigerians react to Peller's response

The clip set off a wide-ranging conversation online, with many Nigerians using Peller's reaction as a jumping-off point to discuss deeper attitudes toward money and power.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Ologbode1 wrote:

"Majority of Nigerians need to stay in developed countries for like six months. This one carry him Lagos mentality, think say na so UK dey. Because you get money, police no go come do him work. Same way the Nigerian elite do with their wealth to oppress."

osheyybtc commented:

"Dem no really send am for there."

RossMiona reacted:

"Don't take third-world mindset to first-world country, omo."

SAN_Ibrahim101 wrote:

"He don use scope insult Ochacho."

only1validd said:

"Police no see say na Rolls-Royce you carry. This guy must be a fool. You no see Ochacho's house for UK say him dey the same house I dey. Him billionaire end for Lagos airport."

Idaneko1 added:

"You think they praise money like that over there."

Peller's ₦1 million gift to groundnut seller

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Peller handed a groundnut seller and her daughter ₦1 million during an Instagram livestream, after discovering they had built their business on just ₦3,000 in starting capital.

He asked the woman to name whatever price she wanted for her goods, and when she asked for ₦1 million, he sent it without hesitation.

That gesture later became its own talking point after the daughter's reserved response to the gift caught Peller off guard, leading him to briefly threaten to take the money back before she quickly apologised.

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Source: YEN.com.gh