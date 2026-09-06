Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu fiercely defended colleague Salinko during an interview with Dave Hammer

A man seated beside Kwaku Manu questioned the source of Salinko's wealth, sparking a heated on-air exchange

Kwaku Manu rejected comparisons to celebrities who later seek government support, calling the reasoning immature

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu came out swinging in defence of his colleague Abraham Kofi Davis, widely known as Salinko, during a recent interview with Dave Hammer, after a stranger seated nearby questioned how the actor accumulated his wealth.

Ghanaian actor Salinko flaunts his weath online. Photo credit: @salinko.

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu talks about Salinko's weath

The exchange quickly turned fiery when the man raised the subject of Salinko's finances and suggested the public had every right to probe the origins of his money, particularly given ongoing speculation linking the actor's fortune to the death of his father.

Kwaku Manu did not hold back. "As long as Salinko is not here and this topic is up, I will defend him. God will punish anyone who associates Salinko's wealth with his father's death. Let's be happy about good and beautiful things," he said.

Kwaku Manu shuts down Salinko wealth questions

The stranger pressed on, claiming people only wanted clarity on Salinko's wealth "for future reasons." Kwaku Manu dismissed the justification entirely, challenging the logic behind that kind of public scrutiny.

"Why do you want to know the source of his wealth? For what? If there's any issue in the future, will you take the blame for him? It is none of your business," he fired back.

To reinforce his point, Kwaku Manu drew a parallel with the arrest and extradition of businessman Abu Trica, arguing that the public quickly lost interest in that case once it faded from the headlines. His point was that public curiosity about celebrity finances is often selective and inconsistent.

The stranger then raised a separate argument, suggesting that some celebrities who flaunt wealth later turn to government support when times get hard, and that this made questioning their income reasonable. That line of reasoning appeared to frustrate Kwaku Manu further.

Kwaku Manu calls out "immature" thinking

"If you bring that up, I will fight you. It means you're not mature enough in life. Life is in stages; we move forward. But there are also unforeseen circumstances and tragedies in life," he said.

The clip has since circulated on social media, igniting a broader debate about whether public figures owe their audiences any transparency regarding how they build their wealth.

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Source: YEN.com.gh