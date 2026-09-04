Kumawood actor Salinko has established several business ventures that generate income for him outside acting and television appearances

His investments cover different industries, with some of the products he deals in already familiar to many Ghanaian consumers

Details about his businesses have attracted attention after videos showing his warehouses and large quantities of products surfaced online

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Ghanaian actor Abraham Kofi Davis, popularly known as Salinko, has built a diverse business portfolio away from the cameras, explaining why he has become less active in the Kumawood movie industry.

Inside the numerous businesses owned by Kumawood actor Salinko. Image credit: salinko_official

Source: Instagram

Public interest in Salinko’s businesses has increased following his expensive charitable gestures, including gifting vehicles and providing financial assistance to some veteran entertainers.

Although reports often mention LINKO 1, LINKO 2 and LINKO 3, further checks indicate that his commercial activities extend beyond milk-powder warehousing.

Salinko’s food and beverage businesses

Salibeachi Enterprise, also described as Salibeachi Food and Beverages or Salibeachi Company Limited, appears to be the principal company behind Salinko’s food operations.

The actor confirmed in an interview that he was behind 27th Instant Chocolate Mix, a locally produced three-in-one chocolate beverage. A Max TV report identified Salibeachi Company Limited as the contact company for distributors of the product.

Trade information compiled by Volza also lists Salibeachi Enterprise among Ghanaian businesses dealing in cocoa powder and other food preparations. Cargill Ghana was named among its suppliers, with several large consignments recorded.

Salinko is also reported to operate three powdered-food warehouses called LINKO 1, LINKO 2 and LINKO 3. The outlets reportedly deal in milk powder, cocoa powder, non-dairy creamer and related products supplied to retailers and other businesses.

He has additionally confirmed trading in raw gari and palm oil. The actor described both ventures as profitable businesses despite the gari trade previously attracting jokes from people around him.

Water, Omega and entertainment

Older promotional materials also show Salinko as the face of Linko Drinking Water, produced through Salibeachi Enterprise. He later disclosed that his sachet-water operation once supplied thousands of bags monthly but had to be suspended because of increasing transportation costs.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Salinko also extensively promoted Omega Instant Chocolate Mix between 2020 and 2022. However, his precise ownership interest in Omega has not been publicly established.

Current reports identify Princess Adwoa Jannis Acheampong as the chief executive of Omega Foods and Beverages. Salinko may have been an early business partner, distributor or promotional face of the product.

Outside food and beverages, he owns ABDAVE Media Production, the company behind television productions such as Bantama Kwasi Boakye. He also operates Salinko TV, a digital entertainment platform showcasing his productions and other creative content.

Salinko’s businesses, therefore, cover wholesale distribution, beverage production, agricultural products and entertainment.

Salinko gifts Nana Yaw Asare a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, known as Oboy Salinko, and his generous gift to legendary gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare, which included a car and a significant cash donation.

The heartfelt moment unfolded during a church service, where Asare's emotional response underscored the deep appreciation for his contributions to the gospel music industry and the impact of Salinko's gesture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh