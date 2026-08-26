Dotun Oladipo: Tragedy Strikes As Respected Veteran Media Journalist Dies at 56
- Dotun Oladipo, publisher of The Eagle Online and former politics editor at PUNCH newspapers, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026
- The veteran Nigerian journalist reportedly fell ill at his office after what appeared to be a completely normal start to his day
- TVC News broke the news on Instagram, triggering an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans across Nigeria
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Nigeria's journalism community is in mourning after the death of Dotun Oladipo, publisher of The Eagle Online and a respected figure in Nigerian media, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the age of 56.
Oladipo, who also served as politics editor at the Punch Newspaper during his career, reportedly died after falling suddenly ill while at his office.
The news was shared on Instagram by prominent Nigerian broadcast station TVC News on Wednesday, August 26, sending shockwaves through media circles across the country.
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Dotun Oladipo's final moments before death
By all accounts, the day gave no warning of what was to come.
Oladipo had reportedly started his morning with a gym session alongside his wife before heading into work, where he carried on with his usual professional duties.
The late veteran journalist was also said to have been active on social media throughout the day, with his last known post reportedly made at around 2:50pm, just hours before his death.
Reports confirmed that those around him described him as appearing to be in good health earlier in the day, making the suddenness of his passing all the more difficult to absorb for friends, family, and colleagues.
Oladipo had been serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Premium Eagle Media Limited, the parent company of the Eagle Online media platform.
The funeral arrangements and other important matters relating to the late veteran journalist are expected to be communicated at a later time.
The Instagram post announcing the demise of Dotun Oladipo is below:
Tributes pour in for Dotun Oladipo
The tributes that followed reflected the scale of his influence across Nigerian journalism, particularly among younger journalists who credited him with shaping their careers.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Teetemmypius wrote:
"May his soul rest in peace."
Ojudu Babafemi said:
"Not sure I met this guy. From the tributes, it does appear he made impacts on the lives and careers of younger journalists as well as his contemporaries. May the legacy of his work continue to inspire others to become better journalists."
Wole Adepoju commented:
"This is so deep and unexplainable. He was one of the very few I sat to watch each time BKO wasn't on the set of Journalists' Hangout. May God rest his soul...this is heavy, I swear."
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The tragic turn of events occurred just hours after he appeared healthy on air, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life and the profound loss felt within the community.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
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